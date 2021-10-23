Watch now: Tracing Bloomington-Normal's tattoo tales and history

BLOOMINGTON — Harley Heumann hunches over the forearm of his client, carefully needling black pigment into the shape of flowers.

The 28-year-old Bloomington tattoo artist's pen softly buzzes as he presses into the skin, wiping as needed. It is his second session with Kyle Case, who requested an intricate portrait of his mother along his arm.

Flowers will frame the not-yet fully healed black and white portrait of Case's mother, Sally, from when she was just 10 and posing with her roller skates.

"You're always a little nervous because you're hoping it looks like your mom," Case said as Heumann worked on his arm. "Everyone I've seen since I got it done can't believe how much it looks like the picture. It looks like he literally copied the picture straight onto my arm."

Heumann, who works at the Illinois Tattoo Co. in downtown Bloomington specializing in black and white realism, is just one artist in the city's rich tattoo profession.

Patrons can visit dozens of tattoo shops throughout the Twin Cities, each with their own unique tattooists and art styles. There is something to satisfy anyone's artistic taste without having to travel to a big city, from realism to surrealism, to American traditional to neotraditional.

Some tattoo artists specialize in specific cosmetic procedures, including nipple reconstruction for breast cancer survivors or microblading, a type of tattooing that fills in one's eyebrows.

"I found a niche in realism and went from there," said Heumann. "I'm not really limited, I just push that style and show people that they don't have to go to Chicago or St. Louis to get a solid portrait done."

Passion for art

The Pantagraph this fall spoke with just a few of the Twin City's tattoo artists, asking how they became interested in the profession, and the inspiration behind their artistic styles.

Though ranging in age and professional background, the majority said they first became interested in tattoos at a young age after finding a passion for drawing and the arts.

"I got in trouble in school a lot because I was drawing and doodling instead of my assignments," said Shelby James, 24, an apprentice at Smokin' Aces Tattoo Co., which has shops in Bloomington and Normal.

James, who is studying under Andre Willis, tattooist and manager of the Smokin' Aces in Bloomington, said she became interested in tattooing from watching "Miami Ink," one of the first reality shows to bring the tattoo world into the living room.

"That was the first time I realized that you could be an artist and make money off of it," said James. "I would be trying to draw dragons and koi fish and tattoo designs in general. Once I was able to get my hands on books, that's when I started studying different styles."

Artists Josh Meyers, 28, and his apprentice, Melanie Moldovan, 22, also with Smokin' Aces, told similar stories, as did Willis. Finding a love for drawing pulled them into the tattoo world, each starting at different points in their life.

Landing an apprenticeship

Tattooing is a field where artists must first undergo an apprenticeship to learn the trade and tools, said David Lane, an Illinois State University assistant professor who studies the history and culture behind tattoos.

"In tattooing, things like honor and experience and tradition matter," said Lane, adding that the valued way to learn the profession is through paying your dues as an apprentice.

Chad Ramsay, who owns the Illinois Tattoo Co., studied under well-known tattooists such as Mike "Rollo" Malone, who took over the shop of one of the most prominent artists in tattoo history, Norman Keith Collins, also known as Sailor Jerry.

Ramsay, 41, preserves pieces of tattoo history in his shop from his time as an apprentice under Malone. Patrons can view displays of tools such as acetate stencils, which were created by artists hand scratching designs into plastic that would then be dusted with charcoal and stenciled onto a client's skin.

"I feel like it's pretty important to really keep up on the history of tattooing because it has become such a thing where you can go on Amazon or eBay and buy a tattoo kit," said Ramsay. "But when I was apprenticing, things were way different. We had to actually make our own needles, we had to scrub our tubes, we had to autoclave everything."

Ramsay takes advantage of modern technology now in an effort to preserve his hands and prevent carpal tunnel syndrome, but he said there is a huge difference in the tools available today compared to when he first began his career.

"Technology back then was pretty rough," he said. "A lot of work went into it, and they reused these (acetate stencils) a lot."

Willis began his career 21 years ago in Bloomington under another local tattooist. Now 48, he has practiced in the area on and off, specializing primarily in black and white realism.

When asked how tattoo artists hone their skills, he said while modern technology has given them new tools like fake skin, "There's nothing better than just practicing on yourself."

He added, "You will also have your trusting 'guinea pigs,' but when tattooing yourself, you get an idea of what you're doing to the client."

Finding a style

As a kid, Meyers found himself drawing all the time, but once he was in high school he began tattooing himself — a practice he now says was not the correct way to begin — before getting an apprenticeship when he was 18.

When he first began his journey he thought he wanted to primarily create graffiti tattoos, which never really happened for him. He also found himself interested in Japanese traditional tattoos for their distinct art style.

But now he finds himself mostly blending American traditional style and surrealism to create what would be considered neotraditional tattoos.

"I was never into the old Sailor Jerry traditional stuff where it's super simple, black outline, simple gradients and limited color palette," he said. "It wasn't something I was interested in, but they do hold up well over time.

His journey is similar to other tattoo artists, who often try not to limit themselves to one particular style, but still find ones they prefer.

Andrew Kemp, 32, a tattoo artist at Illinois Tattoo Co., got into the profession a few years ago, and said tattooists never stop learning.

"There's really no set process because it's forever changing," he said of his artistic style. "You try to work with your imagination and your creativity and what's worked for you and what hasn't."

Modern tattoo history

Modern tattoo history in America can be traced back to the early stages of the tattoo renaissance, which began in the mid-1950s and lasted through the 1960s, said Lane. It was a time period where a group of artisan tattooists, many holding art degrees, began moving into the occupation.

That's when tattooing first started to become a full-time profession, Lane said.

“With their artistic training they moved away from those traditional Americana designs of flash to create larger one-of-a-kind pieces so they weren’t producing the same images," said Lane. "Tied to that is some of the ethics from their art degrees where they wanted to achieve artistic freedom."

Before then, the defining tattoo style was the traditional American tattoo, said Lane, which was based off of August "Cap" Coleman's acetate stencils that later became the basis of American tattoo "flash," or works hung on the walls of tattoo shops.

Eventually tattoos became more visible in popular culture, especially with musicians such as Janis Joplin, Ozzy Osborn, Cher and others who showed off their tattoos on stage before millions.

"By the 2000s we started to see tattooing appearing all over the place," said Lane, who added that reality TV shows about tattooing made the profession more visible. "Pre that time period, if you wanted to see tattooing, you had to go to a tattoo shop."

Tattooing as an art and a profession has exploded, Lane said. And now, tattooing can go beyond having a piece of art forever inked onto your skin.

Ramsay's shop, for example, offers a few cosmetic procedures that are built on the foundation of tattooing. A few years ago he stumbled into offering "nipple reconstruction" and scar cover-ups for breast cancer survivors at no charge.

Nipple reconstruction involves using shading techniques to give clients the look of a nipple following a mastectomy, said Lane. Doctors first attempted to provide this service, but without a background in tattooing, their attempts "really did not look like a nipple," he said.

Ramsay began offering it after a client asked if he was comfortable with it, and he has done several since then, with future appointments scheduled.

On the upstairs floor of Ramsay's studio Chelsea Catt, 37, offers a unique form of tattooing called microblading. The process involves using a scalpel-like tool to make feather-like strokes that cut into the client's eyebrow hair.

The process can be done with stencils to give people whatever eyebrow shape they want. A tattoo machine is then used to shade the brow and give it more depth.

"My mother has always been nutty about eyebrows, so I've always been passionate about eyebrows," said Catt.

Like many tattoo artists, Catt was interested in tattooing from a young age, so starting her microblading business just seemed to make sense.

"I just think it's a really cool art form," she said. "Whenever I got into this, people were joking like, oh, that's really narcissistic or vain."

But Catt doesn't see it that way. Like the nipple reconstruction tattoo, microblading is an art form that can give clients more confidence in themselves.

"I've had a lot of clients who just had a lot of natural hair loss or thinning hair loss when they get older," said Catt. "To see the way they get excited when they see their face with eyebrows again is really cool."

