Watch now: These Central Illinois blacksmiths keep tradition alive

DANVERS — Bill Kauffman pulls a slender piece of steel from a gas forge behind his country house, the metal burning a bright, hot orange as he takes it to his anvil.

Metal tongues hold the steel in place in Kauffman's left hand as he brings a heavy hammer down with his right, pounding it out into a flat surface. Though just a demonstration, he inspects his work, showing the very same techniques Blacksmiths used centuries ago.

"People just like the way iron moves, the things you can do with it," the 84-year-old Danvers man said. "I tell people, wood is no fun to work with. As soon as you get it hot enough to do anything with it, it burns up. It's only good for hammer handles and campfires."

Traditional blacksmithing using coal or gas-powered forges and hammers to heat and shape metal into tools or decorative pieces may have once been considered a lost art due to industrialization, but Kauffman said hundreds of people across the globe are keeping the practice alive.

In the last decade alone countless groups of blacksmiths and metal workers have popped up throughout America. And with social media and popular television shows such as the History Channel's "Forged in Fire," more and more people are taking interest in the profession, either as a hobby or a potential business.

The village blacksmith

For thousands of years, villages had a blacksmith who was responsible for everything from making knives to repairing or making farm equipment tools and even shoeing horses, said Taylor Matthews, a 23-year-old blacksmith located in Bloomington.

But as the metal working processes became more and more industrialized, there was a slow change into factory workers who hammered hot steel to build machinery parts.

"The idea of the village blacksmith kind of went away in mainstream society, because now you can buy the product from a trade company," said Matthews, who began blacksmithing around the age of 13 after becoming interested in knife making. "You fast forward to today, and you can buy anything mass produced."

Despite the industrialization process, Matthews said, people have always worked with metal and steel on a small scale. There have always been businesses that provide architectural work or decorative ironwork, which he said has never really gone away, but has evolved into more of an artform in the last 200 years.

"I really think the biggest impact on the resurgence has been things like 'Forged in Fire,' YouTube, social media, and being able to share what people are doing and make the work accessible to the public," said Matthews. "Just being able to share what you were doing is huge."

Matthews' father, Bill, has been involved in several blacksmithing organizations and groups in Illinois, Vermont, and Michigan. So, when he approached his father to learn more about the trade, it wasn't all that surprising.

“I liked swords," said Taylor Matthews. "I was into fantasy books and knights and shining armor, fighting with swords. It was something that called to me, so I started watching YouTube videos and seeing that there are still people who make knives for a living."

The two quickly put their home forge together and in 2013 they were asked to build a display of Scottish arms and armament — shields, etc. — as part of the 2017 National Scout Jamboree, an annual event held by the Boy Scouts of America. The event had section about Scotland's' Highland Games, where the tools Matthews and his father forged were displayed.

"It was four years to learn how to build all the stuff, all the history behind what we were building, and then the study of why these different things were build the way they were," said Matthews. "We had almost 40,000 scouts over two weeks go through our exhibit and ask questions."

Last year, Matthews took a major leap in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic to open a new business utilizing his blacksmithing skills he learned over the years.

After being laid off from his job as a chef at a local hotel, he opened the Edge of Normal Workshop, 14016 Dry Grove Road, in Bloomington, which offers professional tool sharpening. Matthews runs the business with his father, Bill, and brother, Joe.

Though he said they are still trying to find their niche, Taylor Matthews said they have sold some kitchen knives and even made a few cutting boards.

Blacksmithing popular craft in McLean County

In McLean County, a group of individuals with the Illinois Valley Blacksmith Association are keeping the interest alive through workshops, classes, and opportunities to share skills and knowledge with potentially new artisans. The nonprofit is an affiliate of the Artist-Blacksmith's Association of North America.

"It seems to appeal to a lot of guys," said Kauffman, who helped form the IVBA in 1976 and put on its first blacksmithing class. "There's not a lot of rules. Blacksmithing lets you do anything you want, it lets your imagination run wild."

He added, "It's been a nationwide trend. We got started here and found out there were other groups starting about the same time."

For the last year, Kauffman has been teaching a young apprentice blacksmithing at his forge in Danvers. Similar to Matthews, 15-year-old Maurice Quiram became interested in the practice after finding videos on YouTube of people making knives.

A knife collector himself, Quiram attempted to build his own forge in his backyard by digging a hole in the ground. When that didn't work, he approached his father about finding a potential teacher.

Before he knew it, he was spending almost every Friday at Kauffman's forge learning how to make knifes. His first piece was crafted out of an old railroad spike, and since then he has made about 10.

"He does nice work," said Kauffman. "He's a kid with amazing hammer control and he's really a joy to have around."

Kauffman has since turned him loose, giving him free access to the forge whenever Quiram wants to put some work in.

"It's fun," Quiram said during a recent visit to the forge. "It's kind of like my place where the world doesn't matter. When I'm in here, there is no pandemic. It's just me and the steel.

"And, I get to make something cool. It's kind of lime my world, plus I get to meet great guys like Bill."

Quiram is one of the younger blacksmiths involved with the IVBA, which has more than 400 members. In McLean County, a local IVBA group holds an open forge meeting every third Saturday of the month at the Sugar Grove Nature Center where people can bring projects to workshop and get advice on.

Now, there are dozens of blacksmiths working in and around McLean County, some as a hobby and others as a full-time job.

"I think nowadays it's not uncommon for you to be able to find a regional or community blacksmith association," said Matthews. "A big part of that is where you live. But, the Illinois Valley Blacksmith Association is pretty far reaching in the state. If you look hard enough you can find groups who do the work."

