Watch now: Seedling Theatre presents 'All Together Now' in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Seedling Theatre, part of Illinois Voices Theatre, is gearing up for their production of "All Together Now" Nov. 12-14, with a pay-what-you-can preview performance on Nov. 11.

The show's ensemble is made up of 14 special-needs kids and adults, who range from teenagers to age 50. The ensemble includes Lindsey Bates, Mindi Crutcher, Niki Griffin, Katy Peifer, Katie Meginnes, Matt Lindsey, Drew White, Megan Ensminger, Ladarius Coleman, Bella Levine, Jamie Martin, Addie Owen, Alex Shank and Anna Wilcox.

"They're doing great, they really are, and we love doing what we do," said Artistic Director Donna Anhalt. "Their talent sometimes just blows me away. They're memorizing all these songs and I'm losing my mind trying to memorize them all myself, and they just blow me away every time."

"All Together Now" is a musical featuring songs from Broadway including "Pure Imagination," "Let It Go," "We're All in this Together," "Tomorrow," "You Can't Stop the Beat," "Consider Yourself," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," "Be Our Guest" and many more.

The show was provided by Music Theatre International, which Seedling has done other shows through as well. Over 2,500 theaters across the globe in all 50 states and over 40 countries will perform the same show during the Nov. 12-14 weekend.

"I'm excited to sing all of the songs we've been practicing. I actually got chosen to sing a song on my own called 'Middle of the Moment' from 'James and the Giant Peach,'" said ensemble member Lindsey Bates at rehearsal Thursday night.

Seedling has been rehearsing for the show since September and is eager to return to the stage.

"I'm just excited to do the show, and being able to do theater after two years of not being able to and actually having an audience," said Technical Director Grace Ervin.

The show will be at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, 401 W. Jefferson St. in Bloomington.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for college age and under. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at ilvoicestheatre.org, reservations are highly recommended. Masks are required, along with proof of COVID vaccine or a negative test within 48 hours of the show.

"I'm ready to see our hard work pay off," said Stage Manager and Choreographer Catie Sokal-Borland. "You never feel like a show is fully put together until it actually happens."

Seedling Theatre does several workshops and theater camps throughout the year to put on shows such as "All Together Now." Their mission is to provide "a creative stage for the young at heart, of all abilities and challenges, to embrace and let shine our true selves through the magic of theatre."

Contact Anhalt at 309-838-2923 or email seedling@ilvoicestheatre.org for more information or if interested in participating in Seedling Theatre.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

