Watch now: In-person shows return to Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

BLOOMINGTON — Dynamic performance art is returning to the stage in Bloomington this fall for the first time in 18 months.

With a diverse range of shows including the likes of "GRIMMZ Fairy Tales," a hip-hop concert retelling of classic fairytales; and the 25th anniversary and farewell tour of "Rent," there is something for everyone to enjoy at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

"I am super excited about the reopening," said JohnHun Kim, artistic manager for the BCPA. "Our team is working really hard to bring an amazing quality of performances to the BCPA in the most safest way possible."

The BCPA closed the curtain on in-person performances in February 2020 and quickly pivoted to offering Zoom-oriented shows. But after months of online performances, Kim said the organization is looking forward to filling the theater with a live audience once again.

"The performers, they feed off the energy of the audience's reaction," he said. "If there is no reaction, the level of performance energy is kind of low.

"But, with all these lineups and these amazing performers performing in front of in-person audiences, it will be a very different experience, especially coming out of this lockdown."

Thirty-three shows are planned, with this season's opening performance of "Forever Young" set for Sept. 8. The musical is based on a true story featuring songs by Billy Joel, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and other favorite classics.

Other performances next month are The Second City Comedy Club "Best of Second City," a sketch and improve comedy theater performance on Sept. 24; and "Escape to Margaritaville," a musical on Sept. 29 featuring songs written by Jimmy Buffett.

Tickets are on sale for all performances and can be purchased at artsblooming.org or at the BCPA box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Audience members are asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, said Kim. The BCPA is also encouraging community members to follow Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines, which Kim said will help ensure the BCPA is able to continue offering live performances.

The reason, Kim said, is simple: When people visit the BCPA for a live performance, they're not only going to watch an amazing show, they are also visiting restaurants, shopping and more.

"Trying to be safe for yourself and also your family is the best way to bring all this art in," said Kim. "Otherwise, it will never have a smooth rollout again.

"We all have to work together to make our community healthy."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

