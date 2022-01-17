Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan exhibits feature Black artists, Afrofuturism

BLOOMINGTON — Two exhibits showcasing Black artists opened in Illinois Wesleyan University’s galleries Monday.

“Future Spaces in Community Places” is on display at Merwin Gallery, centered on the ideas of “practical Afrofuturism,” and “Celebrating Blackness” found home at Wakeley Gallery, reflecting on Black identity and the ways Blackness shapes social, cultural and political experiences.

“Art can be a powerful visual mechanism and, all too often, Black artists go unrecognized and uncelebrated,” said Carmen Lozar, director of Merwin and Wakeley galleries. “Being part of a healthy community means representing the whole, and I believe IWU is seeking to do that with these exhibits.”

These exhibits will be on display until March 3, spanning the entirety of Black History Month, as part of a joint project between the School of Art and the School of Theatre Arts.

Each gallery will host a reception 6-9 p.m. Feb. 24 that is free and open to the public. The reception will include a lecture, student performances, a poetry reading and music.

“Future Spaces in Community Places” features collaborative work from five artists: Shaya Robinson, Kamau Grantham, John Jennings, Kofi Bazzell-Smith and Stacey Robinson.

Their work focuses on Afrofuturism, “a term that describes many lines of thinking regarding the future of Black individuals and their contributions to society,” according to a news release from IWU.

Lozar and Michelle Gibbs, assistant professor of theatre arts, said “Celebrating Blackness” is a community-driven exhibit wherein IWU students and the community were invited to submit artwork that reflected on Black identity, ranging from performance art, paintings, drawings, glass and sculpture.

“‘Celebrating Blackness’ is not about perpetuating white-centric narratives and tropes about ‘The Tragic Negro.’ This art show is about experiencing the fullness of Black lives,” Gibbs said, noting the intention to “uplift the myriad of ways we experience and revere phenomenal Blackness.”

