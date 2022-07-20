Watch now: Illinois Shakespeare Festival to auction season artwork

BLOOMINGTON — Area Shakespeare fans will have a chance to claim a unique keepsake from the 2022 Illinois Shakespeare Festival during a silent art auction the week of Aug. 1.

ISF is auctioning off three unique artworks created for the 2022 season by Mathew McFarren, an artist now based in Ohio.

“I’m continually exploring new subject matter and means of using media,” McFarren says on his website. “I strongly believe that color and value should not be subordinate elements in the representation of nature. For me, they function instead as a tool to better communicate a particular feeling, emotion or message to an intended audience.”

ISF connected with McFarren through Angie Lee, owner and designer with Grindstone Graphics in Denver, a graphic designer ISF has been working with, Managing Director Derek Munson said.

“We felt very, very lucky to work with (McFarren) to create these images,” Munson said.

Four pieces were commissioned — one for the season overall and then one for each of the shows — but the one for "King Lear" was damaged so will not be sold, Munson said. The other three pieces will be put up for a silent auction from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5 at Ewing Manor, open from 6 to 8 p.m. each evening for an open house.

Visitors will be able to see the paintings in person and make bids on the art.

The funds will be split between ISF and McFarren, Munson said. For ISF, the funds will go largely toward youth programs and outreach.

“The idea for us, it’s a way to raise funds, for him (McFarren), it’s a way to make a little extra money off of his art,” Munson said.

The evening of Aug. 6, ISF will host its annual Bard Bash, and announce the auction winners. The Bard Bash is a fundraiser that includes food, drink and a cabaret show put together by this season’s cast. It is scheduled for 6 to 11 p.m. at Ewing Manor, with tickets available online.

The pieces up for auction are the main season piece, "Much Ado About Nothing" and "The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)." The piece for the entire season features Shakespeare and characters on the Ewing Manor lawn.

McFarren developed the ideas for the works after talking with Lee, Munson and ISF artistic director John Stark.

“Just from the one conversation, (McFarren) came back with pretty much what you see,” Munson said.

The exception was the painting for "Much Ado About Nothing." The original piece featured two white actors, but ISF ended up casting two Black actors as the leads. McFarren was able to change the piece to portray the actors who were cast, Munson said.

The season image’s starting bid is $2,200. The other two pieces start at $1,000.

ISF’s season also runs through early August, with the last showing of "King Lear" on Aug. 4 and the last performance of "Much Ado About Nothing" on Aug. 5. The Theatre for Young Audiences, which is showing “Much Ado About Quite a Lot,” holds performances at 10 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays through Aug. 6.

Tickets can be found online at illinoisshakes.com, over the phone at (309) 438-2535 or in person at Ewing Cultural Center one hour before curtain. Tickets also are available at the box office in the Center for the Performing Arts on Illinois State University's campus from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.