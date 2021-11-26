Watch now: How the Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular pulls off 'the ultimate Christmas show'

BLOOMINGTON — On a recent weeknight, the proscenium stage of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts was alive with Christmas music and commotion. Actors prepared for scenes in one corner while a cast member did a flip across the stage.

The buzz and excitement signaled the return of “The Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular,” the annual showcase of music, dance and theater that was forced to go virtual last year because of COVID.

This year, actors, crew members and others are masked and the cast is reduced. But the show is back and ready for its Dec. 4 and 5 run at the Bloomington venue.

"We knew a smaller cast would be the way to go this year. We wanted to keep the actors side stage and have scenes with only two people at a time," said Lorie Adams, who is directing the enormous undertaking.

Typically, the show is about four hours long and has about 200 performers. This year, there are five main actors and 42 cast members total, along with 15 production staff, for the 80- to 85-minute production.

"Forty-two is a large cast for most traveling shows. It's easier in some ways, but still harder in others," Adams said. "You have to really pop and make use of the space."

Focus on homegrown talent

“The Holiday Spectacular” started 20 years ago when Marcia Basolo, now the executive producer, approached Henry Bird, then the president and publisher of The Pantagraph, about having performances. Eventually, it was decided to bring together talent right in the community.

The inaugural performance featured 300 and was produced by the Community Players. Today, the organization is a nonprofit entity.

The 2020 show was held virtually because of COVID.

As in previous years, the 2021 script is original. Writer Nancy Steele Brokaw, who has been part of the show for 19 years, knew they weren't going to be able to have child performers and the soldiers like they usually would, due to limitations of the COVID vaccine at the time. So she wrote her story with older characters in mind to let them shine, and came up with the idea for a shorter show without an intermission.

"It's a shorter show, so we can focus more on the things we've taken for granted," Brokaw said. "I'm looking forward to doing it and getting the show up, just all of it. We have never had a year where I enjoyed the rehearsals more than the actual show."

Last year, all of the rehearsing was over Zoom.

Auditions for this year's December production were in August, and the cast and crew have been rehearsing since September. They started out practicing once a week and then moved to a couple times of week. Then they will have tech week, where they rehearse every single night a week before the show.

"I think it's a fabulous production. It's the ultimate Christmas show. It's got everything," said Erika Zilm, a parent of one of the cast members. "There's singing and dancing. If you've lived in this community and have been to this show once, you want to come every year. We're lucky to have this and so much theater in this town; it's so much fun."

Zilm was involved in the “Holiday Spectacular” long before her daughter. When Zilm's daughter told her she wanted to get involved, she was so excited. This is now her daughter's sixth year doing the show.

"There's so much talent in the community," Zilm said. "It's a lot of work, but you want to be a part of it in any way you can. It felt off not having it last year; you don't realize how much you miss it."

Smaller crowd size

They expect about 500 people each night, compared to 900 who would attend each time for the three-show run in previous years.

"It's something different — it's exciting, magical, it's short and there's elves," Irvin said. "It's a good way to explain theater in this town. It will be a good escape from the world,” she said.

Basolo said everyone has adjusted to the changes. Although she misses the large ensemble of children, it's a relief not having to worry about social-distancing the kids, she said.

"There are limitations in the world, but it gives us a reason to be better. I love a challenge," Basolo said. "It's better to have it pared down, but it's still difficult to rehearse and perform with a mask on. It's different, but still traditional. The signature of the show will still be there. It's going to be a showstopper."

After all these years, Basolo said she looks back at previous productions and takes pride in being part of so many young people’s lives. She looks at old videos of shows all the time, she said.

She credited the BCPA, the staff and stage manager Grace Irvin.

“It's a gift to the community. We love the professional quality of the show," Basolo said. "Our production crew, our set designer, our music engineer all treat us like we're professionals."

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

