Watch now: Comedy kicks off Illinois Shakespeare Festival this weekend

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Shakespeare Festival is starting earlier than normal this year, leading the 2022 season this weekend with a highly abridged, comedic version of all of Shakespeare’s plays condensed into one.

"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)" by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield runs from this Saturday through June 12 at the Ewing Cultural Center Theater.

This is the third time ISF is doing the show.

“I will say, I feel really great about this third installment of the show,” Director Bill Jenkins said.

The show will also feature two of the same actors from the previous installments, Tom Quinn and David Kortemeier, in what ISF is calling their "swan song."

The season is starting early to accommodate actors' schedules, and it also saves some money, Artistic Director John Stark said. The festival will open "Much Ado About Nothing" on July 2 and "King Lear" on July 9, and will then alternate between those two plays through Aug. 5.

“I kind of hope the June run is a little cooler and nicer,” Stark said.

The festival’s theater, on the Ewing Cultural Center grounds, is open-air, so the cast and crew are hoping for good weather this summer, Stark said. They are also hoping to stay healthy, and are following the Actors’ Equity Association’s COVID testing protocol. AEA is a national actors union.

“We only lost two performances last season, one was due to COVID and one was due to rain,” Stark said.

Delays due to rain are more common. Stark said the festival staff often spend the afternoons before performances checking various weather apps and judging the sky as they hope to be able to hold the show. The outdoor theater is worth it overall, though.

“On a beautiful night, with the stars up above and the ring of (stage) lights, it’s a magical place,” Stark said.

Jenkins also said the location is part of what makes the festival special.

“I think the place, I think the people, and I think the stories that we are telling (make it special),” he said.

There are 418 seats this year, as the festival is still not using the front row to give some space between the actors and audience as a COVID precaution.

The theater was rebuilt between the 1999 and 2000 seasons, Stark said. It is on the same site as the old theater but added dressing rooms, restrooms and air conditioning for back stage. ISF started in 1978, led by then-Illinois State University Theater Chair Cal Pritner. Ewing Cultural Center is owned by the ISU Foundation.

ISF largely hires professional actors, and this season 850 people submitted digital applications, Stark said. ISF ended up hiring 14 actors, of which eight are AEA members. More than 100 people are involved in the festival overall. Stark added the season was very competitive for actors as theaters begin resuming normal operations.

“By and large, we got our first choices, and we feel really lucky in that,” Stark said.

The past two years have also been difficult for theaters. In 2020, ISF held online events like workshops for students rather than full performances, Stark said. "The Complete Works" was also scheduled for the 2020 season.

“We’re just glad to be back to producing,” he said. “(…) There were a lot of live theaters that didn’t make it through COVID.”

"The Complete Works" shares timeless stories but is adapted each time ISF puts it on, Jenkins said. In that, it relates to the theater world during COVID.

“We are negotiating a new world that we’re in,” he said.

A full calendar and tickets, which run from $25 to $42 for standard single performance tickets, can be bought on ISF’s website at illinoishakes.com. Tickets can also be bought over the phone at 309-438-2535 and in person at the box office in the Center for the Performing Arts at ISU, which is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Tickets will also be sold at the performance venue starting an hour before the show.

ISF will hold free children's shows at 10 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays starting July 2 on the Ewing Cultural Center grounds. Information about pre- and post-show talks, classes and summer camps can also be found online.

2022 Illinois Shakespeare Festival Shows: "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)," "Much Ado About Nothing" and "King Lear" Opening nights: "The Complete Works": June 4

"Much Ado About Nothing": July 2

"King Lear": July 9 Location: Ewing Cultural Center Theater, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington Cost: Standard individual tickets run between $25 and $42. Can be bought online, by calling 309-438-2435, in person at the Illinois State University Center for the Performing Arts Box Office from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and at Ewing Cultural Center an hour before shows. Calendar and more information: illinoisshakes.com

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.