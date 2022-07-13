Watch now: Art sale to benefit Bloomington-Normal artist Harold Boyd, in care for Alzheimer's

BLOOMINGTON — Artists from Bloomington-Normal and beyond have come together to raise funds for Alzheimer’s care for local artist and retired Illinois State University professor Harold Boyd.

Rhea Edge is hosting a sale of Boyd’s work at her downtown Bloomington gallery, Beluga Press Gallery, 313 N. Main St. The gallery will be open in connection with a reception being held at the McLean County Arts Center on Friday, and will also be open Saturday.

Boyd was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in early 2020 but had been showing signs of the gradual progression of the disease for about a decade before that, Edge said. He is now in care at Sugar Creek Alzheimer’s Special Care Center. It is hard to say how Boyd is doing now, Edge said, but she has been paying for and helping with his care.

“There’s no great answer to that,” she said. “Because he has Alzheimer’s and he’s had it for quite some time.”

Edge met Boyd when she was a student of his at ISU, as well as an assistant in the print studio there, which Boyd started.

Boyd never spent much time cataloging his work, Edge said, but she estimated he has left around a thousand works. He rarely focused on making his work available to a wider audience beyond his studio, something he expressed some regret for in a 2017 interview with MCAC Executive Director Doug Johnson.

Boyd’s art focuses on people, Edge said. Human figures are prominent, including figures based on Adlai Stevenson, famous poets and doctors, Boyd and Edge. The representations are not literal, though, and Edge said they are meant to represent broader humanity.

“His work is about all of us, being human,” she said. “(…) It’s not really a portrait because it’s about something broader.”

Edge described Boyd as a reflective artist, who went to the studio in the Lang-Fuller Building every day and often spent a lot of time looking at his work before deciding on the next mark to make. He worked in varied media, including drawings, prints, collage and cast bronze.

Boyd was born in Iowa in 1938, according to a press release from the group helping organize the sale. He graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1959 and began teaching at ISU in the 1960s, including starting the printmaking program. He retired from ISU in 2000. His work has been shown in hundreds of exhibitions and is in dozens of permanent collections at art museums across North America.

The art for sale at Beluga Press has pieces from when he was a student in Lawrence, Kansas, and throughout his career. During his time at ISU he influenced hundreds of students, Edge said. That includes some who have since risen to prominence, including Nicolas Africano, Wonsook Kim, Tony Wong and Diego Cortez, the press release said.

One of Boyd’s friends and fellow art faculty members at ISU was painter Harold Gregor, who focused on Midwestern landscapes. The MCAC is hosting a show from Friday through Aug. 26 of works by Gregor and more than 50 of his students, many of whom also learned from Boyd.

Gregor died in 2018, as did Ken Holder, who was another college of Boyd and Gregor.

“That was a period when there was an extremely (talent)-rich faculty of artists,” Edge said.

MCAC's exhibition, titled “The Painter’s Pedagogy,” is bringing many of Boyd and Gregor’s former students to town, Edge said. She planned her sale to be timed around the same time as the opening reception, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at MCAC, 601 N. East St., Bloomington.

Edge said she has been amazed at the number of people in the community who are concerned about Boyd and stepped up to help her create an exhibit shown at MCAC earlier this month and to get ready for the sale.

The Beluga Press show will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday. Those interested in purchasing Boyd’s work can also visit Beluga Press’ website at belugapressart.gallery.

“What I want to do is get his life’s work to people who want it,” Edge said.

