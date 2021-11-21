 Skip to main content
Tonight's 'Rent' performance postponed in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The "Rent: 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour" performance scheduled for for this evening, Nov. 21, has been canceled.

Management at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts said in a news release that technical difficulties will keep the production from taking the stage.

Performing Arts Manager Jim Mack said, “We offer our sincerest apologies to those who purchased tickets for tonight’s show,” adding, “we are working with the production team in an effort to reschedule.”

BCPA staff will be reaching out to ticket holders to inform them of the schedule change.

For more information, call (309) 4434-2777. Box office hours are Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

