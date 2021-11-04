'The Nutcracker' planned in Bloomington

This would have been the 40th performance, but the pandemic led to it being canceled last year, Brian Jilek said.

Jilek’s daughter Kylie Jilek is one of two girls playing the lead role of Clara, and Jilek himself is also a performer in the ballet. Kaitlyn Roe will also be playing Clara.

The school is proud of its long tenure in the community, Jilek said. This is his sixth year being involved in the production and his daughter’s 11th.

One of the firsts this year is that both of the girls playing Clara will have a parent playing one of their onstage parents, Jilek said.

“I get goosebumps when I think about that,” he said.

This is also the first year there will be special show aimed at giving a broader family experience for the audience, Jilek said. The Nutcracker Family Experience and Performance will feature activities like crafts, music, a photo booth and a backstage tour with the cast before the ballet.

All performances are at the Braden Auditorium in the Illinois State University Bone Student Center.

The family night is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, with the ballet starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for that showing are $20 each and can be purchased at the dance studio, 1301 Morrissey Drive in Bloomington; online at tcbdance.com; or at the door the day of the event.

Traditional performances are planned for Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, both at 2 p.m. Tickets for those are $25 plus a $3 facility fee.

Tickets for the traditional shows are available by calling the box office at 309-438-5444 or at the Welcome Desk in the Bone Student Center, a press release from the dance school said. Tickets are also online at Ticketmaster but include higher fees.

This year will also bring back a tradition that started in 2019, Jilek said. Before then, the two dancers playing Clara would give a small gift to every cast member. In 2019, and this year as well, each dancer's family is instead donating to charity. In 2019, both dancers donated to the Humane Society. This year one family is donating to the McLean County Center for Human Services and the other to the Midwest Food Bank.

Roe and Kylie Jilek are joined by Scott Miller, of WJBC, playing Mother Ginger; Twin Cities Senior Company Ballerina Natania Swiger playing the Sugar Plum Fairy; and guest artist Ryan Camou playing The Cavalier. Camou has played the role in several prior Twin Cities School of Dance productions.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.