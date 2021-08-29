The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area

Bloomington-Normal

Galleries, museums

Some cultural institutions are open or making plans to reopen under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect; see websites or call for details.

David Davis Mansion; 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; groups of 10 or less; $10 per person; $100 minimum; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, by appointment or ring bell; 5-8 p.m. First Fridays, also by appointment; eatonstudiogallery.com; 309-828-1575.

Inside Out: Accessible Art Gallery & Cooperative; 200 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. through August; by appointment Sunday-Tuesday; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. First Friday; insideoutartcoop.org; 309-838-2160.

Jan Brandt Gallery; Normandy Village, 1100 Beach St., Building 8, Normal; by appointment; janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.

McLean County Arts Center; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; open; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, 12-4 p.m. Saturday; masks and social distancing required; mcac.org; 309-829-0011.

McLean County Museum of History; 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sundays, until further notice; reservations at education@mchistory.org or 309-827-0428; mchistory.org; 309-827-0428.

Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; Illinois Wesleyan University; Bloomington; opens Aug. 30; 12-4 p.m., Monday through Friday; 7-9 p.m., Tuesday evening; 1-4 p.m., Saturday through Sunday; iwu.edu/art/galleries; 309-556-3391.

Prairie Aviation Museum; 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; outdoor Chuck Schumacher Air Park open; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday; prairieaviationmuseum.org; 309-663-7632.

University Galleries of Illinois State University, Normal; open; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; 309-438-5487; galleries.illinoisstate.edu/about/visit/.

Central Illinois

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; advance reservation required; adults $15, seniors $12, under 5 free; presidentlincoln.illinois.gov; 217-558-8844.

Art Center at Greater Livingston County Arts Council; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 12-4 p.m. Sunday; 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; pcartcenter.com; 815-419-2472.

Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; peoriacac.org; 309-674-6822.

Dickson Mounds Museum; 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 309-547-3721.

Illinois State Museum; 502 S. Spring St., Springfield; open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Monday-Friday, free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 217-782-7386.

Lincoln Heritage Museum; Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.; 1-4 p.m. Sat., closed Sundays, Mondays and on Lincoln College breaks; $4-7; museum.lincolncollege.edu; 217-735-7399.

Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; open; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by appointment; peoriaartguild.org; 309-637-2787.

Peoria Riverfront Museum; downtown riverfront Peoria; open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday; adults $11, seniors, students $10, ages 3-17 $9; peoriariverfrontmuseum.org; 309-686-7000.

Simpkins Military History Museum; 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, or by appointment, through Nov. 15; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; military history; free (donations accepted); 309-319-3413.

U of I Krannert Art Museum; 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; open; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Thursdays until 8 p.m. when classes are in session; closed Sunday and Monday; kam.illinois.edu; 217-333-1861.

Exhibits

“The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois”; through Jan. 23, 2022; Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum.

"101 Treasures of the Peoria Riverfront Museum Collection"; through Fall 2021; "Community: African American Experience During Migration"; now open; "American Verses: Terry Adkins, Mark Bradford & Kerry James Marshall"; through March 2022; "T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator"; through Jan. 2022; Peoria Riverfront Museum.

"T.J. Dedeaux-Norris: Second Line"; through Dec. 12; "Caroline Kent: What the stars can't tell us"; through Dec. 16; University Galleries of Illinois State University.

"Ancestral Threads"; through Sept. 15; "WELCOME: Recent Acquisitions to the Art Collection"; through Dec. 31; "human/nature: the weight of our actions on the natural world"; through Jan. 29, 2022; Illinois State Museum.

"Modernist Strategies: Highlights from the WPA"; through Dec. 23; "A Question of Emphasis: Louise Fishman Drawing"; through Feb. 26, 2022; U of I Krannert Art Museum.

"The Amusement of Mortals"; Herb Eaton and Buddy Plumlee, Brandt Gallery; "Barcelona: Afterimages"; Kevin Strandberg, Armstrong Gallery; Sept. 3-Oct. 15; McLean County Arts Center.

"Botanica"; until further notice; Jan Brandt Gallery.

"Faces and Forms"; Andre Petty & Scott Mossman; "Pieced Together"; Chris Dokolasa & Lori Reed; both through Oct. 15, Contemporary Arts Center of Peoria.

"Imperfect Ramblings"; Pattie Chalmers, The Merwin Gallery; "Sculptural Print"; A selection of artist's books from IWU's archives, The Wakely Gallery; both from Aug. 30-Oct. 7, Merwin and Wakely Galleries.

"Under The Eagle's Nest"; The Joe Bailey Gallery; Sept. 1-30; Art Center at Greater Livingston County Arts Council.

"Inscribing Memory"; Tamar Segev; starting Sept. 3; Peoria Art Guild.