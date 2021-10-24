The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area

Bloomington-Normal

Galleries, museums

Some cultural institutions are open or making plans to reopen under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect; see websites or call for details.

Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio; 101 W. Monroe St. Suite 201, Bloomington; Open First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and by appointment; 309-825-4655; angelambrose.com.

David Davis Mansion; 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; groups of 10 or less; $10 per person; $100 minimum; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, by appointment or ring bell; 5-8 p.m. First Fridays, also by appointment; eatonstudiogallery.com; 309-828-1575.

Illinois Art Station; 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal; Gallery open Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; illinoisartstation.org; 309-386-1019.

Inside Out: Accessible Art Gallery & Cooperative; 200 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; by appointment Sunday-Tuesday; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. First Friday; insideoutartcoop.org; 309-838-2160.

Jan Brandt Gallery; Normandy Village, 1100 Beach St., Building 8, Normal; by appointment; janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.

Joann Goetzinger Studio and Gallery; 313 N. Main St. Suite A, Bloomington; open first Fridays 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m., also by appointment; masks and social distancing required; 309-826-1193.

Main Gallery; 404 N. Main St., Bloomington; 12-5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays; By chance or appointment at 309-590-6779.

McLean County Arts Center; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; open; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, 12-4 p.m. Saturday; masks and social distancing required; mcac.org; 309-829-0011.

McLean County Museum of History; 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sundays, until further notice; reservations at education@mchistory.org or 309-827-0428; mchistory.org; 309-827-0428.

Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; Illinois Wesleyan University; Bloomington; open; 12-4 p.m., Monday through Friday; 7-9 p.m., Tuesday evening; 1-4 p.m., Saturday through Sunday; iwu.edu/art/galleries; 309-556-3391.

Prairie Aviation Museum; 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; outdoor Chuck Schumacher Air Park open; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday; prairieaviationmuseum.org; 309-663-7632.

University Galleries of Illinois State University, Normal; open; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; 309-438-5487; galleries.illinoisstate.edu/about/visit/.

Central Illinois

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; advance reservation required; adults $15, seniors $12, under 5 free; presidentlincoln.illinois.gov; 217-558-8844.

Art Center at Greater Livingston County Arts Council; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday; 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; pcartcenter.com; 815-419-2472.

Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; peoriacac.org; 309-674-6822.

Dickson Mounds Museum; 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 309-547-3721.

Illinois State Museum; 502 S. Spring St., Springfield; open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Monday-Friday, free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 217-782-7386.

Lincoln Heritage Museum; Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 1-4 p.m. Saturday, closed Sundays, Mondays and on Lincoln College breaks; $4-7; museum.lincolncollege.edu; 217-735-7399.

Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; open; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by appointment; peoriaartguild.org; 309-637-2787.

Peoria Riverfront Museum; downtown riverfront Peoria; open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday; adults $11, seniors, students $10, ages 3-17 $9; peoriariverfrontmuseum.org; 309-686-7000.

Simpkins Military History Museum; 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, or by appointment, through Nov. 15; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; military history; free (donations accepted); 309-319-3413.

Time Gallery; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday; Closed Sunday; Clock Tower Place Building, 201 Clock Tower Drive, East Peoria; 309-467-2331.

U of I Krannert Art Museum; 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; open; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Thursdays until 8 p.m. when classes are in session; closed Sunday and Monday; kam.illinois.edu; 217-333-1861.

Exhibits

“The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois”; through Jan. 23, 2022; "Lincoln's Life in Letters"; now open; Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum.

"101 Treasures of the Peoria Riverfront Museum Collection"; through Fall 2021; "Community: African American Experience During Migration"; through Spring 2022; "American Verses: Terry Adkins, Mark Bradford & Kerry James Marshall"; through Spring 2022; "T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator"; through Jan. 2022; "Railroaders: Jack Delano's Homefront Photography"; through Jan. 2; "Design & Duplication'; opened Oct. 9; Peoria Riverfront Museum.

"T.J. Dedeaux-Norris: Second Line"; through Dec. 12; "Caroline Kent: What the stars can't tell us"; through Dec. 16; University Galleries of Illinois State University.

"WELCOME: Recent Acquisitions to the Art Collection"; through Dec. 31; "human/nature: the weight of our actions on the natural world"; through Jan. 29, 2022; Illinois State Museum.

"CRIP*"; through Dec. 11; "Modernist Strategies: Highlights from the WPA"; through Dec. 23; "A Question of Emphasis: Louise Fishman Drawing"; through Feb. 26, 2022; U of I Krannert Art Museum.

"Herb Eaton & Buddy Plumlee: The Amusement of Mortals"; Oct. 2021; The McLean County Arts Center.

"HOT CIAO VIII"; through Nov. 13, Studios at Sheridan; Contemporary Arts Center of Peoria.

"Scarecrow"; through Oct. 31; The Joe Bailey Gallery, Art Center at Greater Livingston County Arts Council.

"Boundaries"; through Dec. 3; The Merwin Gallery.

"Temple"; by Michael Aldag; through Jan. 29; Time Gallery.

"Studies in Copper & Iron"; Randy Carlson, Oct. 2021; Peoria Art Guild.

"A Sense of Place: Landscape Paintings"; through Dec. 15; The Joe McCauley Gallery at Heartland Community College.