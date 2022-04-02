Slow Art Day sets new trends in downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Twin Cities are setting trends in the international art community.

Several dozen fine art appreciators ventured into spring showers Saturday to stop and really soak in the creative displays found at nine Bloomington galleries participating in Slow Art Day.

In an email forwarded to The Pantagraph, event founder Phyl Terry said Pamala Eaton, owner of Eaton Gallery, 411 N. Center St., had organized eight other galleries to collaborate on the occasion, making it the first city-wide, in-person celebration of Slow Art.

Following Bloomington’s plans, Eaton said she heard London had set up four venues, and Belgium had nine venues for Slow Art Day. A total of 175 venues around the globe are participating, consisting of museums, hospitals, galleries, sculpture parks and more settings.

The event is billed as a way of encouraging art lovers to appreciate creative works on a deeper level, instead of just short glances of displays found in coffee shops.

With the drive-by version of the event held last year, Eaton said she placed work by 12 local artists. Her goal, she said, is to get people to think: “Do I know my local artists’ work and can I pick it out of a series of art and match them?”

Her husband, Herb Eaton, does painting and sculptures and Pamala prepares the venue. She believes Bloomington-Normal can be a true destination in the art world.

Jim Ulavege of Bloomington was drawn to one snowy landscape painting by Herb Eaton.

“Looks like a place I would like to go,” he said after two minutes of pondering Herb’s work.

Although wet weather made it a slow start for Slow Art Day, foot traffic increased at galleries in the downtown business district by noon.

Nearby at Inside Out: Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative, artist Mary Jo Johnson said Slow Art Day gives an opportunity for viewers and artists to exchange the meaning and thought process of art with each other.

“It’s more of a quiet, individual time of reflection from the observer and the creator,” she said.

Johnson said even among artists, it can be hard to find a moment to discuss what they were thinking when they created something.

Brian Simpson, the fifth and newest owner of Main Gallery 404, 404 N. Main St., said there are so many good artists in the Twin Cities that Bloomington’s galleries need to be on visitors' must-see lists.

He agreed that Slow Art Day helps people reinterpret art in new ways.

“It’s amazing what kind of kind of understanding you can get when you just look,” he said, noting color interactions, composition and technique all comes to mind.

After Bloomington’s Mary Mitchell examined oil landscape art by Sheila Lamberson for several minutes, she too found a new perspective of the artwork.

Mitchell said she thought the water was running toward her at first, but later found that movement had reversed. She enjoyed the bright colors of the natural elements it had to show.

“It's definitely a sunny day, so it’s just a very happy painting,” she said.

Mitchell said it reminded her of a puzzle she’s working on at home that also has lots of blues and greens.

Joann Goetzinger opened her studio Saturday morning at 313 N. Main St. She said Slow Art Day gets people to give a better look at a piece and put more thinking into it.

By only glancing at art for one or two seconds, she said you won’t find out much about the work, and what you might like or not like about it.

Goetzinger was eager to sit visitors down and experience one of her works, "Two Roads Diverge." Attached to the canvas was a metal honeycomb structure painted differently on both sides.

She said it’s interesting to paint, but it’s very time-consuming.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

