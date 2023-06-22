After 180 years, it’s probably hard for us to appreciate that when it came to subject of love, Southern belle Mary Todd was simply “a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.”

Well, OK, maybe it wasn’t quite that Julia Roberts-"Notting Hill"-ish, but the union of Abe Lincoln and Mary Todd was a love match, which was not a common thing in the 19th century societal circles she traveled in. Mary’s friends and family pointed out that Honest Abe was below her station, and he was gawky, plain, and freakishly tall to boot. Mary’s sister Elizabeth called him a “rail-splitting giraffe.”

What is a girl to do? That is the question explored at the beginning of the brand-new musical “The Lincolns of Springfield,” playing through the end of July at the Hoogland Center for the Arts in Springfield. The show was written by Terrence L. Cranert, who along with his wife, Rebecca Powers Cranert, are also the producers. The musical debuted last October in Santa Barbara, California, and now the Cranerts have brought the production to its true Abrahamic roots: Central Illinois.

The story follows the courtship of Abe and Mary, their 22-year marriage, and its tragic end in 1865. As you can imagine, much of the show’s success hinges on the casting of the leads, and in this department, Matthew Patrick Davis as Abe Lincoln does not disappoint. It’s challenging enough to find an actor with the right height (I’m guessing Davis is about 6 feet, 5 inches), but to also inhabit the physicality of Lincoln and his wonderful combination of self-effacement and backwoods charism; Davis is the total package. He’s got a rich baritone voice as well, which he demonstrates beautifully in “Over Yonder,” an early song that explains the perpetual case of wanderlust that the Lincoln men have.

The teenaged Mary Todd has an Illinois State University connection with the role being played by ISU theater graduate Trisha Bagby. She plays a bit of a wild child, an unrefined Mary who is sent to a finishing school for girls run by Madame Mentelle (Rebecca Cranert). In a piece of foreshadowing, of which there is a lot of in the show, young Mary declares she’s going to marry a president someday. In an ode to a bright future, “Dream, Hope, Pray,” Bagby has a lovely duet with Rosemary Blankson, who plays Mary’s nursemaid, Mammie Sallie, and later her seamstress, Elizabeth Keckley.

Deborah Robin plays Mary as an adult. Like Davis, her dramatic range rises to the challenge of a character who begins the story as Southern girl of entitlement and eventually ends as a bereaved widow who has lost two sons and will lose another shortly. One has to admire Mary and the gumption it took to buck her social standing and pursue Lincoln. Her reasoning is delightfully explained in the song “Diamond in the Rough.” After all, Abe just needs a little polishing and he’ll be a gem. Robin and Davis duet beautifully on the number “Save Our Union” near the end of show. It’s a plea not only for the war’s outcome but also for them, as they both sense tragedy is on the horizon.

Michael Connor plays William Henry Johnson, Lincoln’s valet. He leads a moving and rousing number, “Bind Up the Nation’s Wounds,” as the country grapples with Lincoln’s assassination. The cast includes an ensemble of eight, who ably play a number of roles throughout the show. There is also a gospel choir that opens the show and adds vocals to the ensemble pieces. I love shows with strong ensembles and these folks are pretty terrific in numbers like “Bear Tracks” and “On the Stump.”

The songs in the show are splendid. What’s lacking some is the dramatic structure. In a musical, the script is called the book. And this book needs some editing. The admiration for Lincoln is evident as is the desire to get the story historically "right," but Cranert is including too much. The story suffers when the focus shifts away from the Lincolns’ relationship, as it does in a good portion of the second act. It centers quite a bit on well-known challenges Lincoln faced as the commander in chief. Mary disappears from this part of the story and the disconnect is palpable.

Story shortcomings aside, the show is very recommendable. The women’s costumes by costume designer Shon LeBlanc are outstanding in their elegance and authenticity. The pre-recorded orchestrations by musical director Steven Applegate reflect the top-notch musicians who recorded them. The staging is fairly simple and utilitarian, but it is what is needed for the smaller-sized stage that is used.

If you go, I highly recommend splurging for the Presidential VIP ticket. It is $30 more than the regular ticket but it is worth it. You arrive two hours before curtain and enjoy an elegant sit-down dinner in front of the stage. You have a choice of pork or chicken (or a vegan option), salad, vegetable, rolls (with rose-shaped butter pats), beverage, and strawberry cake for dessert. Everything’s cleared when you’re finished, and you have one of the best seats in the house for the show!

IF YOU GO What: “The Lincolns of Springfield” Where: Peggy Ryder Theatre at Hoogland Center for the Arts, 420 S. 6th St., Springfield When: June 22-July 30, 8 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays; matinees 3 p.m. Saturdays & Sundays Cost: $22, $32, $62 (Presidential VIP includes 3-course dinner); hcfta.org Running time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission

States with the most drive-in movie theaters States with the most drive-in movie theaters Drive-in theaters becoming harder to find #25. Florida #24. New Jersey #23. Georgia #22. Virginia #21. California #20. Missouri #19. Michigan #18. Washington #17. Minnesota #16. Texas #15. Colorado #14. Oklahoma #13. Utah #12. New York #11. Wisconsin #10. Kansas #9. Tennessee #8. Kentucky #7. Ohio #6. Indiana #5. Pennsylvania #4. Idaho #3. Maine #2. New Hampshire #1. Vermont