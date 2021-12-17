'Rent' show in Bloomington canceled

The Nov. 21 performance of the musical at Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts was canceled because of technical difficulties. Staff had been working to reschedule, but a date couldn't be worked out, officials said.

“We worked with the tour to try and find a new date to bring 'Rent' back to Bloomington, but with this being the 'Farewell Tour' there was no feasible make-up date available," says JongHun Kim, artistic manager for the BCPA. “We are heartbroken to have had to cancel this iconic show. We know how much this show means to so many people, and we hope that ticket-buyers can understand we had no other option.”