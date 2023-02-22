NORMAL — Internationally renowned singer and actor John "Jack" Waddell, a Bloomington native and Illinois Wesleyan University alumnus, plans to share stories of patience and perseverance in the face of discrimination during a special performance this weekend.

Waddell will perform "Journey to Freedom," which chronicles the story of escaped slave and Underground Railroad operator John W. Jones, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Capen Auditorium in Edwards Hall on the Illinois State University campus. Waddell will be accompanied by the Prairie Central High School choir from Fairbury.

Tickets for the roughly 90-minute show are free to students and children, and $5 for adults, said Barbara Heyl, emeritus professor of sociology. Tickets can be purchased at the event. All proceeds will go to the John W. Jones Museum in Elmira, New York.

Waddell, 81, recently sat down at his Normal home with a Pantagraph reporter to discuss the importance of the show and its message, as well as his own long history as an African American performer.

'Who's John Jones?'

When he first heard about John Jones, Waddell was living in Elmira, a community most famously known as the home of American author Mark Twain. In fact, that's why Waddell was there: He was performing in the 10-year run of "Mark Twain: The Musical."

One day, two students asked him to perform in a benefit concert that was associated with an effort to buy John W. Jones' historic house.

"I said, 'Well, who's John Jones?'" Waddell recalled.

The students told him that Jones, who was Black, had escaped slavery and made his way to Elmira before the Civil War. While there, he operated an integral part of the Underground Railroad.

But, in the late 1990s, Jones' house had been condemned and was going to be destroyed.

"(The students) said, 'They want to tear down what is, to us, history — an Underground site that should be known and preserved,'" Waddell said. He agreed to do the concert to help.

Waddell said Jones was "funneling all of the fugitives, runaways being sent through Pennsylvania," and hid them in his cellar.

From there, he would "put them on a train to Canada. Because of the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act, you weren't free until you got to Canada," Waddell said.

This was all in the face of danger, he said.

"The slave catchers could come and get you, and, if they could prove that you were a runaway or you were a fugitive from Leesburg, Virginia, from Georgia, wherever, they could take you back to 'massa' put you back on the plantation," Waddell said.

He said Jones "concealed and sheltered over 800 fugitives in all. Mighty dangerous work."

Waddell called Jones "a contemporary of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass."

The performance, titled "O, Freedom!" ran on Nov. 14 and 15, 1998, at the First Baptist Church in Elmira, he said. That was the very church Twain attended, and where Jones worked as a janitor, Waddell said.

The church had a 400-person capacity. The event was standing room only: "Sold out, standing ovation, the whole thing," Waddell said.

Because of his performance and activists' efforts, he said, "They bought John's house. It is now on the national registry."

Finding a voice

Waddell was born on March 31, 1941, and grew up in Bloomington with his mother and siblings at 502 S. Mason St.

As a child, he would sing in choirs, but was more interested in sports, he said.

"I played football until my senior year (of high school)," Waddell said. "I got injured."

Saddled with a chronically dislocated shoulder, he wondered where his life was going, he said.

But his choir director and mentor, Mary Selk, had a plan. "She said, 'You're going to sing,'" he recalled. "Well I said, 'Yeah, right.'"

She was insistent. "She said, 'We're going to get you into Illinois Wesleyan (University)," he said. "I go, 'Yeah, right. Go for it.'"

Much to his surprise, Selk was right.

Waddell sang at IWU from 1959 to 1963, when he graduated with a bachelor's degree in fine arts.

"I was the only Black dude there at the time, me and my roommate, LaVerne Whitt," he said. "We were the only two Blacks on the campus at that time, in 1959."

Waddell said, "We decided we're going to take over this campus."

He said Whitt became class president and was a star on the football team.

"I was covering the waterfront for the fine arts," Waddell said.

But still, these were the days of Jim Crow, a period when laws and customs across the U.S. promoted racial segregation and discrimination.

Waddell said, "I remember, even at that time, they were telling little Black girls, 'Well, you can't do ballet because your – your physiological – like, your structure is all wrong."

People doubted his ability to sing opera, he said. "I did my first opera there (at IWU) and the whole campus was like, 'Is this Black dude going to be able to sing that, in Italian?'"

Even after graduation, beginning a professional career and singing in the U.S. Army Chorus, Waddell said he still could not find an opera job in the U.S.

"When I graduated, I'd anticipated going into opera at that time," he said. "They told me, 'Look ... you're a Black dude, you're not going to do opera here in America' ... I said, 'Well, I'll go to Germany.'"

In the Bierhaus

Opera remains a thriving art form in Germany, which has more than 80 opera houses. "All the famous singers, particularly African American opera singers, you had to go to Germany to get recognized," Waddell said.

There was a slight problem, though. Waddell didn't speak German.

So, he said he joined a language school in Bertchesgaden, a community in the Bavarian Alps that was famously home to Hitler's Eagle's Nest.

"They locked you in dorms for five hours," he said, "give you homework and drill German into you."

That really wasn't Waddell's style, so to say.

"But I, being the cool dude, I said, 'Oh, no! I don't think so,'" he said. "I would sneak out of the dormitories at night and go to the beer halls, you know, with the Fräuleins and my buddies in turn.

"And I learned German that way."

Waddell said his teachers, all German, were perplexed.

"(One teacher) said, 'Mr. Waddell, he doesn't do his homework. He never answers anything in class. But he's got the best German in the whole school!' And I learned it in the Bierhaus," he said, laughing.

Encore

Waddell's first opera abroad was "Don Carlo," he said. He played King Philip.

"I did the (aria), 'Ella giammai m'amo,' and I sang it with authority," he said. "On the performance date, they wouldn't stop applauding."

He said the audience was stamping their feet, applauding and calling for an encore.

Waddell said he stood for a moment before the conductor said to him, in German, "once more."

"I said, 'OK.' The first time, I sang the aria in Italian," he said. "The second time, I sang in German. They freaked out."

Waddell said, "I knew, the way the Germans reacted, I said, 'You're home free, baby.'"

From there, Waddell would star in numerous performances from opera to musical theater and jazz bands. He would model and star in TV shows. He even appeared on the cover of German magazines.

Waddell said that he traveled all over Europe performing. In a word, he was a star.

"Everything that they told me that I could not do in America, I did in Germany."

Giving back

Waddell moved back to Bloomington-Normal several years ago to be closer to family.

Nowadays, he enjoys retirement and occasionally works as a substitute teacher at Bloomington High School.

"I'm in that stage of my career now where it's — give back to the young kids," he said.

When his students find out about his career, they ask, "'Mr. Waddell, why aren't you wealthy?'

"I say, 'I am very wealthy. I left this country, I learned a new culture, I've been to Germany, to Russia, to France, to Italy, to Austria, to Holland, and I've done TV in all of those places. I'm wealthy.'"

His focus these days is on mentorship. Jones' story is so important, he said, because Jones encompasses "that spirit of, you can do anything you want to do, even in the face of danger."

When Jones died in 1900 at the age of 78, he had become an honored, admired and wealthy member of Elmira society, "equivalent to a millionaire."

He tells both of their success stories to inspire.

"Don't let anyone tell you what you can't do."

