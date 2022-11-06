On stage: Women ask the hard questions in Heartland Theatre's 'The Revolutionists'

As revolutions go, that one in France in 1789 was about as messy, violent and complicated as they get. And yet, for one brief shining moment on Aug. 26, 1789, the National Assembly passed the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen — and true egalitarianism was enshrined.

But wait! Cue the record scratch. Those good old boys of the Estates General (OK, yeah, they were actually nobles, clerics and the bourgeoise) really meant it on the “Man” part. As enlightened as they thought they were, the representatives never even considered French women as part of this landmark civil rights document. And therein lies the central conceit of "The Revolutionists," playing Nov. 10-19 at Heartland Theatre.

The play is the work of the prolific playwright Lauren Gunderson, and it centers on an imagined meeting between three real-life figures of the revolution: writer Olympe de Gouges (Drea Fecht), unrepentant assassin Charlotte Corday (Mia Katz), perplexed former queen Marie Antoinette (Brooke Moonan) and, one of historical fiction, abolitionist Marianne Angelle (Janet Ademiula).

Do these women have a lot to talk about? Girl, let me tell you. While I wasn’t a huge fan of some the wink-wink, meta-meta “let's debate the value of theater” patter, Gunderson is to be commended on creating a story that, while set in the French Revolution, is about as prescient as it gets in today’s political climate. These women ask the hard questions of each other and of the audience. Identity politics, white privilege and schisms within the feminist movement are just a few of the themes touched upon in sometimes heated and sometimes comedic discussions.

The irony isn’t lost that it is seemingly the character most out of touch with reality, Marie Antoinette, who hits the proverbial nail on the head when she asks, “It’s always the women who have to do the changing. What about what we want?” Indeed. And what do these women want? Well, that depends on the woman.

Marianne has come to visit Olympe for her help on writing pamphlets as she and her husband lead a revolt in the French colony of Haiti. (Spoiler alert: It will be successful.) Charlotte has come because, while she’s solid on her motive for killing the journalist Jean-Paul Marat, “Because he’s awful,” she deadpans, she needs a killer catchphrase to cry out once she’s done the deed. “I need a line,” she tells Olympe, “ something with a lot of f-you in it.”

And the former queen? Why has she come to visit De Gouges? Probably the most obvious motive of all: “I need a rewrite,” she declares. “No one listens to me.” To say Marie Antoinette had a slight image problem is an understatement. The scandalmongering writers of the era were merciless to her. It’s a testament to Moonan’s acting prowess that she makes the dethroned monarch such a sympathetic character, particularly in the first act when she insists Olympe make her the lead character of the play, while also giving her fabulous exit lines.

Fecht gives Olympe frenetic oomph as she struggles to focus on what to write. Katz is the real “where did she come from” It Girl of this production. The energy level immediately rises on her first entrance, and we’re drawn to her killer charisma. Angelle, from Nigeria, makes her American stage debut. At times, the audience struggles a little with her accent, but the message never falters. She has a wonderful naturalistic acting style and does some lovely scene partner work with Katz and Moonan.

Director Sanhawich Meateanuwat has cast well, and that’s sometimes half the battle of a good production. Unfortunately, I found his staging to be a missed opportunity. Set designer John Stark has built up half the stage on a 15-inch rise or so, a rarity for a Heartland production. However, rather than use the upstage elevated area, and avoid the downstage corners, there are frustrating amounts of time where the blocking keeps actresses’ backs to the side audiences.

Costumer Lauren M. Lowell has dressed the women in 18th century splendor. Kudos to Moonan and Fecht, who have particularly challenging garments to navigate, along with gravity-defying wigs by Ken Sprouls. Jesse Folks’ lighting design is particularly creative on the murder of Marat. I’m not sure where sound designer Dean Brown found an 18th century guillotine sound effect, but it slices through the air with a somber, knowing chill. The sad reality was, after all, Citizen Guillotine was the only truly egalitarian thing about the French Revolution. Everyone was equal in death.

The production is rated R for language. Audience members are required to be masked.

IF YOU GO What: "The Revolutionists" Where: Heartland Theatre, 1110 Douglas St., Normal When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-13 & 17-18; matinees Nov. 13 & 19 Cost: $15-$17 at heartlandtheatre.org Running time: 2 hours, with a 15-minute intermission Rated R for language