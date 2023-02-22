How rejuvenating on a soggy February evening to go to the theater and be transported to Messina, Italy, of old, where the light is bright and the characters are all so witty. Such is the case at Illinois Wesleyan University's current production of "Much Ado About Nothing."

"Much Ado" is one of Shakespeare's most enduring comedies for a reason. It's hilarious as it pokes fun at the quicksilver nature of young love, while also exploring the darker elements of human nature in terms of jealousy, mistrust and trickery.

When soldiers Benedick, Claudio and Don Pedro arrive in Messina, they go to visit Leonata, where they encounter Leonata's daughter, Hero, and her sharp-tongued cousin, Beatrice. Claudio and Hero fall in love, and they quickly become engaged. Benedict calls Beatrice "Lady Disdain" and proclaims, "I will live as a bachelor."

Don Pedro, Leonata, Claudio and Hero come up with a scheme to make Benedick believe he is adored by Beatrice, and to make Beatrice believe she is the object of Benedick's passion. Overhearing their friends talk of their love for each other, Beatrice and Benedick fall for it, hook, line and sinker.

While this plan has the seeds of kindness in it, as Benedick and Beatrice have a genuine, although combative, affection for each other, Don Pedro's jealous brother, Don John, devises a crueler ruse, one invented to hurt people, not to bring people together. Don John arranges to have a servant pose as Hero, who is observed conversing with a man alone at night, thus compromising her virtue. Claudio renounces Hero at their wedding, and Hero collapses, as if dead.

Scenic Designer Andrew Earl Taylor has created a sun-splashed world that looks vacation-worthy, complete with rose gardens, a weathered stone staircases and graceful archways. Mirroring this warm and earthy palette is the lovely costume design by Harri Horsley.

Director Thomas Quinn creates an environment where these young actors can really sink their teeth into these demanding Shakespearean roles. And these students prove themselves to be more than up for the task. Without exception, diction was succinct, and the words of the Bard were rendered intelligible to the modern ear. The entire company deserves a shout-out.

Constable Dogberry, played by Katie Weston, was hilarious as the buffoon with a brain, who finally roots out Don John's treachery. Daniel Porea is commanding as the prankster prince, Don Pedro. Christina Giorgi nails it as the parental Leonata.

This comedy is about love, after all, and the four lovers drive the success of the play. Hero, played by Grace Lumpkin, is sweet and demure. Bryant Cobb as Claudio handles easily the abrupt transition from besotted lover to wronged fiancé.

Josie Corrao is perfect as the sharp-witted but soft-hearted Beatrice. And it's worth the price of admission to see Jacob Nuti as Benedick as he morphs from confirmed bachelor to a man deeply in love.

IF YOU GO

What: "Much Ado About Nothing" by William Shakespeare

Where: Jerome Mizra Theatre at McPherson Hall, Illinois Wesleyan University

When: Feb. 22, 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

Cost: $5 to $12

Running time: 2 hours and 40 minutes, including a 10-minute intermission

