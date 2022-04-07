On stage: Wesleyan's 'Airline Highway' a lively story of coming home (copy)

As cliched as the old Thomas Wolfe line “you can’t go home again” is, I feel a little bad for the guy. Why? Because he never knew how popular that line became; he died before his novel was ever published in 1940. He had no idea how well he’d summed up the universality of that sentiment.

Case in point: “Airline Highway” by Lisa D’Amour, playing through this Sunday, April, 10 at Illinois Wesleyan University. The play explores a variation of the theme. It’s not home with the white picket fence and mom’s apple pie cooling on the windowsill, though. This home is a seedy New Orleans motel that long ago stopped booking rooms to tourists and became a kind of low-income Melrose Place for the city’s down and out.

It’s Greg who’s coming home. Actually, “Greg” is the new name he prefers to use, and it’s his birth name. The problem is, home being home, everyone wants to call him by his old nickname: Bait Boy (Peyton Nesci). Oh, there’s a number of intriguing explanations as to how he got that name, but we’re never told which one is true.

Greg’s managed to break free of the drug addicts, prostitutes and petty criminals of the Hummingbird Motel, and he’s gone legit. He’s only come back because the residents of the Hummingbird are throwing a “pre-funeral party” for the motel matriarch, Miss Ruby (Lea Hulsey). And like everyone else, Greg thinks the world of Miss Ruby.

Greg brings along Zoe (Molly Clemente), the 16-year-old daughter of his new girlfriend back in Atlanta. Zoe is the anthropologist on Mars, as she announces she needs to interview three people “who belong to subculture” for a school project. All are wary of her at first, but eventually Krista (Jacqueline Galliano), who’s a stripper posing as a paralegal, sex worker Tanya (Megan Iannone), and motel manager Wayne (Henry Cartaya) tell the jaded teen a lot more than she bargained for.

There are some strong performances in this production. As Greg/Bait Boy, Nesci commands the stage when he first appears, and the energy immediately shoots up. As Wayne, Cartaya is a good-hearted, seemingly happy-go-lucky man who wants to help his renters, but when he can’t help the person he loves the most, the effect is devastating. Kameron Rojas-Shueneman plays Sissy Na Na, a no-nonsense trans woman who’s determined to help Ruby with her final transition.

“Airline Highway” has touching moments, comedic moments and a couple of very good song and dance numbers (surprising to see in a straight play), but, unfortunately, the production never quite gels as a whole. In the second act, the stage is filled with some 20 partygoers along with the nine principals, and we can feel the challenge that director Dr. Michelle Cowin Gibbs must have faced in both the blocking and controlling all the background action. At times, the audience struggles to focus on two actors out of 30, who are saying important lines that simply get lost.

The show’s imperfect, but that doesn’t mean it’s not recommendable. This is an ambitious and lively production, and I’d rather see a director aim for the fences and fall short than not try at all. And the set by Andy Taylor will "wow" you. My spouse and I saw the show with a lot of IWU students in the audience, and they loved it. That student audience is the future of live theater, and to see them laugh and enjoy the show — well, that feels like “home” to me.

The play contains adult language and situations. It is not appropriate for those under 14.

IF YOU GO What: "Airline Highway" Where: Jerome Mirza Theatre, Illinois Wesleyan University When: 7:30 p.m. April 7-10; matinee April 10 at 2 p.m. Cost: $12-$16 at iwu.edu or 309-556-3232 Running time: 2 hours and 10 minutes, including a 10-minute intermission

John D. Poling is a freelance writer who reviews plays for The Pantagraph.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0