Those stuffy, uptight Victorians may have liked to act all holier than thou with their strict moral code and middle-class censoriousness, but you know what — they liked to get their freak on. How do I know? Just look at one of their favorite operettas, “The Pirates of Penzance.” It practically celebrates innuendo, misbehavior, little white lies, and the joys of theft and plunder.

And you know what else — the show itself is still a lot of fun some 140 years after its debut. This is quite evident in MiOpera’s lighthearted and amusing production of “Penzance” playing through Sunday at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. Director Tracy M. Koch plums the depths of the Gilbert and Sullivan classic and shows 2023 audiences that most of the humor is still pretty funny to us today. She’s got a terrifically talented group of classically trained singers who also do justice to a musical work that is sometimes as much a tongue twister as it is an operatic score.

The proof of the expansive talent assembled is the fact that, with the exception of the Pirate King (Matthew Mancillas) and Major-General Stanley (O. Neal Medina), the other nine principal roles in the show are all double cast. There are also a whopping 17 Stanley daughters, 11 pirates and four policemen. In all, the cast numbers over 40 and they sound grand on numbers like “Stay, We Must Not Lose Our Senses” and “Hold, Monsters.” I saw the show with the Friday night cast in the main roles.

The delightfully silly story is of a young man, Frederic (Macauley Allen), who is on the eve of being freed by pirates whom he was mistakenly apprenticed to as a young boy by his nursemaid Ruth (Katherine Kincaid). A considerably older Ruth yearns for a now free, young Frederic to marry her, which seems a possibility since he’s never seen any other women, certainly none his age. He and Ruth disembark the ship and, as if on cue, a bevy of maidens, the daughters of General Stanley, descend upon him. Who knew all this feminine beauty existed? Frederic is smitten by one daughter in particular, Mabel (Laura McCauley). Suffice it to say, many complications ensue that involve a leap year, nervous policemen and (perhaps) a wedding.

At the time Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert wrote “The Pirates of Penzance” in 1879, the rapid-tempo patter song was already a staple of comic opera, but the two composers wrote, arguably, the most famous patter song of all time with “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major General” for the show. With each syllable of a word corresponding to a musical note, you can imagine what a challenge it is for the actor to sing such a fast, topsy-turvy song. As the General, however, Medina is at the top of his diction game in lyrically explaining to Frederic just why, “in matters vegetable, animal and mineral,” he is the very model of a modern major general.

The cast is blessed to have an exceptional orchestra play for them. Assembled by Dennis Gotkowski, the musicians handle the score like seasoned pros. It is such a treat these days to have live music since so many musicals are presented with pre-recorded music tracks. Close your eyes during the overture and you might think you are sitting in one of those highfalutin venues in Chicago; this orchestra is that good.

A tip of a three-cornered hat to costumers Jordyn Marie Coyle and Aldrianna Koch. This show had to be a beast to costume, particularly with the number of women cast in the daughter roles, but it is an impressive sight as the young women saunter onto the stage from the theater aisle and we behold a sea of pastel dresses, many with parasols to match. Lighting Designer Brandon Lewis gets to show off his illumination chops in the second act with some neat spotlight work during the romantic numbers sung by Frederic and Mabel.

The show’s songs are subtitled on a large television screen. Opinions seemed to be mixed on the sizeable monitor at the far-left side of the stage. Seeing the lyrics gave me a new appreciation for Gilbert’s lyrical work in particular. I did hear a few comments, however, that the screen was distracting, and there were instances where songs were sung but no lyrics appeared. I sat far house right and I had some issues with sightlines a few times. The upright bass obscured some action, as did some odd upstage blocking of the leads a couple of times. The policemen blocked my view of the wedding finale entirely. The notable depth of the BCPA stage is a challenge, and I am not altogether convinced that Astroth Auditorium at Heartland Community College isn’t a better venue for MiOpera.

But enough of my random musings about the stagecraft of staging, because the important thing is “The Pirates of Penzance” is a swashbuckling winner. Get your booty on out to the BCPA and catch this show.

IF YOU GO

What: MiOpera’s "The Pirates of Penzance"

Where: Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington

When: June 25, 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $10-$20; BCPA Box Office or mioblono.booktix.com

Running time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission

