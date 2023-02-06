In “The Lifespan of a Fact” article fact checker Jim Fingal gets his first inkling there’s a problem with a lap dance. Well wait, I should be more specific, more factual.

It actually starts with a discrepancy about the banning of lap dances in Las Vegas. Was it 31 or was it 34 establishments where the lap dances were temporarily banned? Fingal’s research shows it was 31, but writer John D’Agata says it’s 34. Why? Because the number 34 just services his article better and, besides, it sounds better to the ear.

You see, D’Agata has written an article about a tragic suicide that happened in Sin City and he’s including the lap dance ban to help set the scene in his introduction. Did I mention, you can’t call his piece an “article,” though? It’s an essay. Why? Because to D’Agata, writing an essay allows him to take certain liberties with facts for the sake of the bigger message of the story.

That, in a nutshell, is the central conceit of the thought-provoking and impressive new production of “The Lifespan of a Fact,” playing through Feb. 18 at Heartland Theatre. It’s not so much fact versus fiction in this “based on actual events” tale, but rather fact versus inconvenient truths. At one point fact fudger D’Agata tells an exasperated Fingal: “Wrong facts get in the way of the story,” and he has no qualms about changing them to suit his purpose.

Rhys Lovell plays D’Agata, the initially less-than-lovable curmudgeon, who never really gets more loveable, but whose motives and, at times misguided, truthiness reveal intentions that are good and decent. D’Agata’s passion for the written word is clear and noble, but he’s also a man who practically wears his arrogance like a suit of armor. He’s incredulous when Fingal dares to put in a chink in his chain mail finery.

Adam Alexander plays Fingal, a publishing intern all freshly scrubbed and as eager as a puppy to work his way up the company ladder. He’s thrilled when his boss Emily, played by Tracy Willet, asks him to factcheck the work of a legend like John D’Agata. He’s also convinced he can make short work of it. “I could do this on a bicycle,” he tells his boss. “Don’t,” she deadpans back. The lap dance ban turns out to be only the very tip of a Titanic-sized iceberg of questionable facts in D’Agata’s piece. Yes, Fingal is overzealous times infinity in performing his task, but D’Agata has also laid some huge ethical landmines.

D'Agata and Fingal are real-life people and in reality their voluminous exchange over the article, mainly through emails, lasted for seven years. The two men co-wrote the book that the play is based on. The publisher, Emily Penrose, is a fictional character, a composite of several people the men worked with during the process. The play asks some challenging questions about the nature of truth and our perception of it, but it’s also very funny too. The audience is treated to a number of clever zingers.

Director Tom Dzurison may be new to Heartland Theatre, but his surefooted direction proves that he knows his way around a stage and how to elicit great performances from veterans of the craft like Lovell and Willet. Alexander is quickly becoming Heartland’s go-to guy with six productions under his belt. It’s not hard to see why. It is clear from the outset that he has a bead on Fingal. He knows the inner workings of this angsty eager beaver, and he proves it in scenes like the one where he fearlessly challenges D’Agata with passion and a pizza box over what actually constitutes a Vegas traffic jam.

Another new face at Heartland is scenic designer Dathan Powell. The publishing office and D’Agata’s apartment that he’s designed are realistic and efficient, and then the first major scene change happens — and wow! (I won’t spoil it for you.) Rob Fulton knows the Heartland light board like the back of his hand. I particularly liked the ambered whiskey-colored wash he throws over D’Agata’s apartment. A special mention to stage manager Mike Devore, who not only has a bevy of lighting cues to hit in this show, but also an assorted passel of sound effects.

The play should be considered rated R due to language and themes. The story that D’Agata tells is, at its heart, a true one, and it deals with a devastating suicide. Willet breaks hearts near the end when her character insists everyone remain silent for 48 seconds, the time Levi Presley took to contemplate the unthinkable and end his life.

There will be a talkback after the Feb. 12 matinee. On the Feb. 18 matinee, the understudies — Nolan J. Rice (Fingal), Lynda Rettick (Emily), and Bob Kinsella (D’Agata) — will be playing the roles.

IF YOU GO What: "The Lifespan of a Fact" Where: Heartland Theatre, 1110 Douglas St., Normal When: Feb. 9-12, Feb. 16-18; Matinees Feb. 12 & 18 Cost: $17-$15 heartlandtheatre.org Running time: 90 minutes, no intermission

Photos: Scenes from the 65th annual Grammy Awards red carpet