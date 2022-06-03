On stage: 'The Campout' entertains with eight mini-plays at Heartland Theatre

No need to bring the bug spray! You can have your s’mores under a starry sky without the inconvenience of setting up a campfire by going to see “The Campout,” running at Heartland Theatre now through most of June.

This is the 19th year of Heartland’s 10-minute Play Festival, and this year’s theme of "The Campout" is an easy way to enjoy the great outdoors without having to actually go, well, outdoors.

Under the sure-handed direction of Dave Krostal, Rich Tinaglia, Rob Fulton and John D. Poling, the eight mini-plays flow seamlessly from one to another, thanks to sound design by Rob Fulton.

Hearing songs like Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land," Jimmy Buffet’s “Margaritaville” and Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” perfectly sets the tone for the audience to enjoy eight wildly different tales told around the campfire.

In “Big Bear Lake,” an out-of-work actress wants a spot on a reality wilderness show — the problem is she knows nothing about the wild. The cycle of life is the theme of “The Stream,” where “You never step into the same river twice.” Lynda Rettick poignantly portrays the struggles of a woman bravely facing loss.

How a couple copes with changes in their marriage when confronted with an empty nest (and a bear!) is explored in “Wandering Steps and Slow.” In an homage to “Weekend at Bernie’s,” the mini-play “Rolling My Own” is equally macabre and humorous as two buddies figure out what to do with the dead body of their friend, Bob.

In the second act, a number of movie pitches are made to an unsuspecting engineer, who is chaperoning his son’s camping trip in “Campfire Stories.” Natalie Maloy is a fireball of energy as White Lightening in “The Other Side” as she sells some of her homemade moonshine to a mature couple at the Woodpecker Music Festival.

The new script I found most exciting was “Stand Easy Stranger,” where the concept of deja vu is contemplated by three buddies, Jason Cook, Douglas Malcolm and Bill Zorn, as they grapple with unforeseen events.

The last mini-play, “Marshmallows and Old Flames,” centers around a chance encounter between old lovers, featuring the effervescent Jennifer Maloy, who always brings the sparkle with her when she is on stage.

IF YOU GO What: “The Campout” 2022 10-Minute Play Festival Where: Heartland Theatre, 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza, Normal When: June 3-4, 9-11, 16-19 and 23-25, with curtain at 7:30 p.m. Thursday/Friday/Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sundays Cost: $7 to $17 Running time: 2 hours, including a 10-minute intermission

Marcia Weiss is a freelance writer who reviews plays for The Pantagraph.

