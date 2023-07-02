You may recall it was that moody Danish teen Hamlet who declared “the play’s the thing.” He said it for a different reason than I shall give, but the sentiment is the same. When it comes to the legacy of William Shakespeare, to paraphrase young Hamlet: The plays are the thing.

Can you imagine a world, then, where the bulk of Shakespeare’s work did not survive? Where we could only take a historian’s word that this guy was, perhaps, Western civilization’s greatest playwright? Let’s put it this way: People don’t flock to the Illinois Sophocles Festival, they come for the Bard and the panoply of incredible tragedies, histories and comedies that he wrote.

In the “Book of Will,” playing through July 29, part of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival at the Ewing Cultural Center, playwright Lauren Gunderson tells the true story of two actors who rescued at least 18 of Shakespeare’s plays from being lost to the ages. The collection they assembled is called the First Folio, and includes two of the works featured at this year’s festival, “The Tempest” and “The Comedy of Errors.”

In what can only be described as true labor of love (that was not lost), it was two members of Shakespeare’s acting company, Henry Condell and John Heminges, who undertook the not-so-insignificant task of collecting almost all of the Bard’s known plays. The first challenge was acquiring the plays, many of which had no scripts and had been performed only by memory. The second major hurdle was then getting the financing to actually print the First Folio, which, spoiler alert, was eventually successful, as ISF Artistic Director John Stark points out in his program message as “this year we celebrate the 400th anniversary of [its] publishing.”

Director Lori Adams has cast her leads well with Rafael Untaian and Geoffrey Warren Barnes II as Condell and Heminges, two members of the acting troupe The King’s Men. We ride the Tudor rollercoaster with them as they experience the ups and downs of undertaking what some people of the time probably considered a fool’s errand. They are not alone, however, in their quest. Heminges' wife Rebecca (Karen Sternberg) and Condell’s wife Elizabeth (Olivia D. Dawson) and his daughter Alice (Isa Condo Olvera) not only aid in the search, but they buoy the men’s sinking spirits at crucial times.

The story, which opens three years after Shakespeare’s death, also features an assorted cast of colorful characters who were integral to the folio getting published, not the least of which is Richard Burbage (Michael Stewart Allen). He’d been Shakespeare’s favorite leading man in The King’s Men and he knew most of the plays by heart, since no paper copies of them existed. I mean, if anything should happen to Burbage... (Oh wait, I shan’t say too much.) Then there’s the gentle scribe Ralph Crane (Jimmy Nguyen), whose love of Shakespeare and the sacredness to which he treats the texts will eventually lead him to be called “Shakespeare’s first editor.”

Thomas Anthony Quinn gives audiences a playful comedic turn as Shakespeare’s No. 1 frenemy, Ben Jonson, who gives the project the final push it needs in agreeing to write the introduction for the folio — despite the misgivings of his sizeable ego. The hero in financing the printing is the earnest and driven Isaac Jaggard (Dominic Gross), who ironically depends on the financial backing of his father William (Allen in a dual role). It is ironic because William has been making money off of selling pirated Shakespeare works for years.

This is the first ISF production I have seen this season, but it looks to be another great company of actors this year. What a coup for the ISF to snag Sternberg. She inhabits any role she plays to the fullest, and in “The Book of Will” she does double duty as Elizabeth and as Shakespeare’s widow, Anne Hathaway. She has a couple of lovely scenes as both characters, where I heard a few sniffles in the audience. (OK, maybe I got a little misty too.) I’m not sure if Anne asked Condell and Heminges to read her husband’s works to her, but I am sure glad that Gunderson took that liberty in her play. It’s fitting.

I saw the preview performance for “Will.” It was very good, but there were still some minor things to tweak. I thought the stage left lighting needed to be brighter at the beginning of act two. As a whole, I thought the actors were playing it kind of safe. I think they’ll loosen up as they get more comfortable in the space. I like the costumes by Rachel Barnett a lot, particularly the gown of Lady Emilia (Eva Olivia Catanzariti). Wowza, Elizabethan fashion never looked so good.

I think after seeing “The Book of Will,” you’ll be grateful. These men and women you’ve just met were more than “merely players” on the stage; they truly saved Shakespeare for all of us. And what might old Shakespeare say about their willful feat? Perhaps: “I can no other answer make but thanks, And thanks, and ever thanks.” ("Twelfth Night")

IF YOU GO What: “The Book of Will” Where: Illinois Shakespeare Festival, Ewing Cultural Center, Bloomington When: July 8-29; 7:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday & Saturday Cost: $27-$46; illinoisshakes.com Length: 2 hours and 30 minutes with 15-minute intermission

States with the most drive-in movie theaters States with the most drive-in movie theaters Drive-in theaters becoming harder to find #25. Florida #24. New Jersey #23. Georgia #22. Virginia #21. California #20. Missouri #19. Michigan #18. Washington #17. Minnesota #16. Texas #15. Colorado #14. Oklahoma #13. Utah #12. New York #11. Wisconsin #10. Kansas #9. Tennessee #8. Kentucky #7. Ohio #6. Indiana #5. Pennsylvania #4. Idaho #3. Maine #2. New Hampshire #1. Vermont