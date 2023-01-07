On stage: 'Sweat' brings explosive drama to Community Players Theatre

It seems rather fitting that the seeds of Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about the American working class, “Sweat,” were sown in England — the place that gave rise to the Industrial Revolution, the place Marx and Engels railed as Exhibit A in the exploitation of the proletariat, and the place Nottage visited as a young college student.

Nottage was 19 when she lived in the United Kingdom as an exchange student and witnessed a seminal event in UK labor history: the miners’ strike of 1984-85. The strike was an attempt to stop the widespread closures of British mines and the loss of thousands of jobs. It was the most violent labor action of the 20th century in England, and its effect stuck with Nottage.

While the scale is considerably smaller in Reading, Pennsylvania, two decades later, the stakes are just as high for the striking workers of Olstead Steel in the explosive new production of “Sweat” playing through Jan. 15 at Community Players Theatre. It’s nothing less than their financial livelihood, their ability to pay their bills and put food on their tables.

At the beginning of the story we meet a half-dozen of the Olstead workers who hang out at a dive bar run by Stan (Rich Tinaglia), whose seemingly happy-go-lucky demeanor masks his own resentment toward Olstead. He was injured on the job and let go after 28 years. There are three middle-aged friends: goodtime gal Tracey (Brook Moonan), ambitious Cynthia (Yasmine Hamilton) and drinks-too-much Jessie (Alisha Prunty), along with Tracey’s son Jason (Nick Benson) and Cynthia’s son Chris (Hassan Halcomb), who are buddies. Later we meet Cynthia’s ex Brucie (Sean Henderson), a sweet talker whose rich baritone voice exudes confidence but belies the demons of drug addiction beneath.

And then there’s one of the most interesting characters of all — Oscar (Noe Cornejo Herrera) — who appears as an unassuming busboy. He’s in the background — watching, listening — understanding that opportunity, when presented, can force a person to make difficult choices, but he also knows you have to take it when you can get it. When Tracey confronts Oscar about taking a scab job at Olstead, the scene sparks and crackles, and the audience is unsure who to root for — with both characters lobbing heartbreaking truths.

As you’d expect, there are no easy answers in this story. Cynthia moves up into management and is resented by her friends; meanwhile, Olstead wants to exact massive pay cuts from its employees, and when the strike drags on, the company moves its machinery to Mexico. It’s all Nottage’s grand interconnected meditation on capitalism, unions and the oh-so human emotion of shame. Near the end of play, Evan (Tre’Veon Campbell), the parole officer for Jason and Chris, tells the men: “Most folks think it’s guilt that destroys us in the end, but I know from experience that it’s shame that eats us away.”

Director Len Childers honors the rhythm of Nottage’s writing by keeping the pacing brisk and tight, which really pays off in the second act when the actors hit their impressive stride. A special mention must go to the set design and construction by Kerry Anne Dixon. I consider it the highest compliment to say that it looks like someone just lifted a working man’s tavern and plopped it down on the Players’ stage. There is also a nice, limited use of the bar’s television set.

Personally, I would have dimmed down the stage lighting a bit. Dive bars are supposed to be dark and seedy so you can’t see the bartender watering down the booze. Costumer Ashleigh Rae-Lynn Feger took on a sizeable challenge with this show. While the cast is small, the costume changes are many. Lastly, with all due respect to Nottage, one thing I found distracting was the news headlines/history fast-facts radio announcements used between the scenes. They seem clunky and unnecessary, and they give the play a dated feel that it doesn’t need. The transitions would be smoother with some period music that fits the mood of each scene.

Community Players is to be commended for selecting “Sweat” for this season. While the play will certainly not be everyone’s cup of tea, theater is about exploring the human condition — a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical is one way to do that, but so is a Lynn Nottage play. Cheers.

Sweat has strong language and violence.

