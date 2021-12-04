On stage: 'Souvenir' a tale of love and musical antics

Socialite Florence Foster Jenkins wanted the world to hear her voice, “in all its glory, a lovely souvenir,” and those in New York City in the years preceding and during World War II flocked to see her. But the question as posed by her long-suffering accompanist Cosme McMoon was why? Foster’s voice was less soothing than a cat screeching right into your ear canal.

David Shields plays Cosme, a broke musician and wannabe songwriter who desperately needs a job. Michelle Vought portrays Cosme’s savior and nemesis when she hires him, plucking him from poverty and making his musical career take a turn he never would have anticipated.

Rhys Lovell directs this jewel of a play with astute attention to detail, right down to making sure the shine is right on the baby grand piano, a real beauty on loan from Horine's Piano Plus. The set, designed by Dathan Powell, provides an elegant and luxurious playing space where this bizarre musical tale unfolds.

Cosme opens the show playing one of Jenkins' favorite tunes, “Crazy Rhythm,” ironic because Jenkins' musical timing was so abysmal, her singing was practically anti-rhythmic. The absolute mastery of David Shields at the piano was a succinct counterpoint to glorious disaster of the vocal antics by Jenkins.

Few could pull off the seemingly impossible feat of sounding so awful, but as a professor of voice at Illinois State University for over 25 years, Michelle Vought does so with gusto and absolute conviction. One wonders if the only way a singer could sound so terrible is if the vocalist herself was in fact a virtuoso, which is of course what Vought is, to her very core.

When Cosme and Jenkins play to a sold-out house at Carnegie Hall, Jenkins pulls out all the stops, wearing a different flamboyant costume for each number. From a maid fluttering a peacock feather fan to an angel sporting a bobbly halo, costumer Opal Virtue brilliantly dresses Vought to the nines. As an actress, Vought knows how to exploit each outrageous outfit to advance the development of Jenkins' complex, endearing and zany character.

“Souvenir” is a love story, albeit an unconventional, nonromantic love story. It’s a story about a pure love of music, even if one has no talent for it, and it’s a story of love between two people who protect and nurture one another. This is a show not to be missed. It will make you giggle, wince, scratch your head and feel inspired all in one evening.

Marcia Weiss is a freelance writer who reviews plays for The Pantagraph.

