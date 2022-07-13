On stage: Shakespeare's 'King Lear' a mighty and beloved tragedy

Pulling off “King Lear,” William Shakespeare’s mighty tragedy, requires two things: a wise director and an effective Lear. The Illinois Shakespeare Festival scores big in both columns, thanks to director Robert Quinlin and actor Henson Keys.

King Lear (Keys) announces his intention to divide his kingdom among his three daughters. Big mistake. Power surrendered cannot later be wielded, as he’ll soon learn.

He asks them to declare how much they love him.

Goneril (an imperious Rachael Fox) and Regan (a wonderfully bigger-than-life Jessica Dean Turner) both give suck-up answers, which Lear buys. Cordelia (a pure-hearted Madeline Calais), the youngest sister and Lear’s favorite, can’t bring herself to play the game and her father, spoiled, erratic and fickle, loses his temper and banishes her.

In a parallel plot, nobleman Gloucester is deceived by his conniving son Edmund (a slick Riley Capp) and doubts the loyalty of his other son, Edgar (Brandon Burditt, showing his acting chops in a challenging role).

Enraged by his daughters’ refusal to let him keep 100 knights partying it up in their homes, Lear and his fool (a funny and tender Quetta Carpenter), depart into the stormy night alone. Loyal Kent, in disguise, finds them, as does Edgar, also disguised.

Meanwhile, Gloucester, in one of the most harrowing scenes ever written, has his eyeballs removed by a gleeful Regan and her husband Cornwall (an equally amoral Jake Blagburn). Gloucester is also thrown out onto the storming heath, a place made alarmingly real with sound design by M. Anthony Reimer and lighting by Marly Wooster.

Stripped of everything, Lear discovers his humanity and blind Gloucester “sees” the truth. The quiet scene between the two of them, ragged and beaten and made wise at such terrible cost, is a gem.

Cordelia finds her way to her father, and the two are lovingly reconciled.

Meanwhile, Edmund has seduced both Goneril and Regan. All the lies and treachery move inexorably to a tragic conclusion with death after death after death.

Lear curls up next to Cordelia’s body and refuses to believe she’s gone. “Why should a dog, a horse, a rat have life, and thou no breath at all?” he asks, and your heart breaks.

Edgar and Goneril’s husband, the good Albany (a clear-eyed Christian Castro), are the last men standing. Edgar sums it up, “We that are young shall never see so much, nor live so long.”

Kudos to Quinlan for making this complicated show, jam-packed with small scenes, flow seamlessly. His cut of the script keeps the most sublime language but doesn’t get mired down (sometimes “Lear” runs over three hours).

The period-with-a-twist costumes by Kathryn Rohe are flat out stunning. The set by Jose Manuel Diaz-Soto serves well, but the three hunks of onstage turf work better in some scenes than others. They sometimes felt like a trip hazard.

This show has a big and competent ensemble. There’s plenty of excellent sword fighting (fight director John Tovar) and fast action, but also small shining moments.

Dan Matisa turns in a master performance as loyal Kent. As Gloucester, Rafael Untalan takes us on his journey from nobleman to someone who in blindness becomes truly noble.

Henson Keys delivers a Lear who is always human. We watch him travel from arrogant narcissist to someone bewildered by his loss of power, to a beggar beset by frailty and dementia. In the end, he’s an old man who, at last and too late, finds peace in love.

I saw my first “King Lear” at the Royal Shakespeare Co. on a college trip. At every age, it has spoken to me differently. Now, watching friends struggle with age-related ills, it calls out again in new ways.

Go see it. See what this beloved tragedy, here so well presented, has to say to you.

