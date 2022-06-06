On stage: Shakespeare Fest brings laughter, pop culture and improv to 'The Complete Works'

It’s hard to imagine a more delightful way to open the Illinois Shakespeare Festival’s new season than with an old favorite, "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)," directed by William Jenkins.

If you know Shakespeare’s entire canon, you’ll laugh your head off. If you barely know who he is, you’ll also laugh your head off.

Actors Thomas Anthony Quinn and David Kortemeier (joined here by an utterly delightful Adonis Perez-Escobar) are taking their third crack at performing all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in record speed. They also romped through this show in 2008 and 2011.

They were younger then. Now, near retirement age, they are both inspiringly agile and endearingly creaky as they cavort on a multi-purpose set by John C. Stark. You can tell they are having a blast and it’s contagious. These two are pros at the top of their game.

Perez-Escobar adds youth to the show and it’s the yeast that leavens. He calls them “boomer” and they scratch their graying mullet-sporting heads in confusion. Just because “Wheel of Fortune” is their favorite show?

Perez-Escobar thinks Shakespeare is boring and outdated and, of course, Quinn and Kortemeier are determined to prove him wrong, looping him in as they go.

One reason this show has endured for decades is that improvisation plays an important role and the actors are allowed to deviate from the script, spicing it up with plenty of pop culture and local references. Thus, Perez-Escobar hilariously plays a sort of TikTok Juliet in “Romeo and Juliet,” sporting a conical hat made from a traffic cone with trailing bandanas. (Fizzy, fun costumes by Lauren Lowell). The soundtrack (by sound designer Joseph Court) ranges from Lizzo to “Go Cubs Go.”

The show includes “Titus Androncius” as a cooking show and all 16 comedies rolled into one plot. The history plays become a football game (“Cordelia goes long”).

Act Two is all “Hamlet.” Audience members play the three parts of Ophelia’s ego in the nunnery scene. After that, Hamlet is acted out again — only faster — and finally, backward. (“Be to not or be to”).

Occasionally, for a couple of moments anyway, the actors can show off their more traditional Shakespearean acting chops, particularly during Kortemeier’s “What a piece of work is man” soliloquy, beautifully lit by lighting designer Marley Wooster and wildly applauded on preview night.

“We don’t have to do it justice — we just have to do it,” deadpans one of the actors.

And, lucky us, we get to see it.

