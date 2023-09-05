“The truth will set you free.” Remember that old adage? How far back does that chestnut go? Oh, about 2,000 years, according to the Gospel of John (no relation, by the way).

I mention the freeing factor of the truth because in the two millennia since that expression was coined, I’m not sure that advice is any more heeded now than it was then and, let me tell you something, writers the world over are very grateful for that fact. I’ll give you just one example: Marvin Neil Simon. He wrote a few plays you might have heard of.

When Neil Simon wrote the farce “Rumors,” playing Sept. 8-10 at the Community Players Theatre in Bloomington, the entire premise could have been undone with one nugget of truth — that Charlie Block, the mutual friend of the eight partygoers we meet, shot himself in the ear lobe. The reason? Unknown. That’s it. Get him some medical attention. Send the guests home. Clean up the blood. The end.

Ah, but gee willikers, where would be the fun in that? So, the white lies, deceptions and misconstrued meanings take flight and any thoughts of the truth setting anyone free go out the window. The things I’ve just mentioned are all important elements to a successful farce. Farce requires copious amounts of misunderstandings and half-truths along with doors — you need plenty of doors. I am happy to report that set designer Kerry Anne Dixon’s retro-'80s, tri-fold set of the Blocks’ posh New York living room has plenty of doors.

Director Rich Tinaglia uses those doors quite effectively. As one perplexed partygoer exits, another re-enters reenergized. And Charlie Block? Oh, he’s upstairs behind one of those doors. We never see him. Most of the information conveyed about him comes to us from his friend Ken (Bob Kinsella), who was first on the scene. It’s Ken who decides the whole shot-in-the-ear imbroglio needs to be covered up due to Charlie’s position as deputy mayor. Ken’s wife, Chris (Jess Sheetz), goes along with the ruse, but she’s not happy about it.

Simon understood there is something about the schadenfreude of the wealthy that makes things all the more enjoyable. The eight guests gathered for Charlie and his wife Myra’s 10th wedding anniversary party are probably only middling rich, but costume designer Eddy Arteman dresses them up to the nines — tuxes for the men and some “Pretty in Pink”- type evening gowns for the ladies. Oh, 1980s, what fashion hijinks you played on us.

Simon wrote “Rumors” in the late '80s and Tinaglia wisely keeps it set in that decade. Like a lot of plays that are products of their time, some parts of the play have aged better than others. There are certainly some lines I imagine Simon would revisit if he were still alive, and since we’ve experienced the "Me Too" movement. Attempted suicide is nothing to scoff at either, and it is clear part of the reason the gang is trying to hide Charlie’s shot-in-the-ear incident from authorities is the fear that it might have been an attempt at self-harm.

Despite the datedness of “Rumors” and its utter conceit at times, the show remains an entertaining romp. At one point, psychoanalyst Ernie (Mario Silva) yells out, “We don’t need plausible!” Boy, you can say that again. I wonder if that might have been Simon’s mantra during the entire “Rumors” writing process.

Overall, though, the show still elicits guffaws, and it is a superb ensemble piece that gives each actor an opportunity to shine. Lenny (Samuel James Willis) probably gets a touch more wattage than the others as he has a manic monologue near the end, where he paints a fanciful account of what “really” happened to Charlie Block. The truth be damned.

“Rumors” should be considered PG-13 for language. There is a gunshot sound effect in it.

IF YOU GO What: "Rumors" Where: Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 & 9, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10 Cost: $15-$17; communityplayers.org Running time: 2 hours and 10 minutes, including 15-minute intermission

Best movies of 2023 so far Best movies of 2023 so far #20. Plane #19. Knock at the Cabin #18. Sick #17. Skinamarink #16. Missing #15. Pamela, a love story #14. Cairo Conspiracy #13. M3GAN #12. Infinity Pool #11. Emily #10. Nostalgia #9. Pacifiction #8. Huesera: The Bone Woman #7. Close #6. Linoleum #5. After Love #4. Mars One #3. Shin Ultraman #2. Alcarràs #1. Saint Omer