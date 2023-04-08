Does anyone know if Goodfield’s Busy Corner restaurant is feeling any “bakery anxiety” lately? ‘Cause you didn’t hear it from me, but word on the street is they’ve got a major new competitor, the Double Cupp Diner, that’s set up shop on the stage of the Barn III Dinner Theatre, and their pie — is to die for.

At least that’s according to the Cupp Sisters, Prudie (Sagan Drake) and Rhetta (Tamra Challacombe), who are the owners and eponymous “Dinettes” of the Barn III’s latest production, “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” playing through April 30. The spirited music-review style show invites all to amble on in to the Double Cupp, just off Highway 57, somewhere between Frog Level and Smyma, North Carolina, for a delicious slice of pie and more. Prudie brags, “You can eat and get gas. Or just get gas.”

Of course, eating, getting gas or perhaps even having indigestion is all of secondary importance to the Cupp sisters and their co-workers, the Pump Boys. Why? Because they all love to sing, tell stories and crack you up with a joke or two — and, heavens, is this one talented bunch. All the boys play an instrument. There’s Jim (Jimmy LaHood) on guitar, he’s the leader of the band. L.M. (Dan Challacombe) plays piano and he’s sweet on Rhetta. Jackson (John Massaglia) pounds out a bouncy bass line and Eddie (Rich Dippenbrock) answers him on lead guitar. The sisters join in on percussion with everything from a tambourine to a saucepan.

“Pump Boys and Dinettes” is an interesting show because there really is no plot to it. The book and music for the show, a Tony nominee for Best Musical in 1982, actually has six writers, which is probably why it’s no coincidence that the cast has six characters. There is banter and progression but no story, per se, and the time period is equally unusual. The Double Cupp Diner is clearly set smack dab in a 1950s "Happy Days" era, but the country-western songs and references of the show have a late 1970s/early 1980s feel to them. None of this is a detriment, though. In fact, the show remains quite popular over 40 years after its Broadway premiere.

The songs stand the test of time. Some, like “Serve Yourself,” are a rockin’ good time. Others, like “Tips,” are comical and cute. Still others, like “Mamaw,” are bittersweet and tinged a bit with loss and grief. This show is the first production for cast member Massaglia, who plays Jackson, and he gives it his all on his solo number “Mona,” about a cashier he secretly pines for at Woolworths. Tamra Challacombe gets sassy and brassy on the number “Be Good or Be Gone,” and she and Drake break out their tap shoes for “Drinkin’ Shoes,” a fun number that closes out the first act.

Drake also directs the production, and she makes good use of the space, which is a particularly striking set. Barn III owner Abby Reel told the audience before the show began that the set was one of their “most audacious endeavors” ever. She was mainly referring to the ’56 Ford pickup that sits on the right side of the stage. Donated by Gary and Judy Robenstein, the truck is a world unto itself, but what struck me was the atmosphere in general: the hubcaps on the wall, the 1950s Coke vending machine, the Mobil gas pump, the teal and pink motif, the black and white checkered floor. It all feels authentic.

Now let’s talk about recommendations. As Barn regulars know, each show has a signature cocktail. For “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” it’s the Highway 57 Blue Margarita with a magical sprinkling of Brew Glitter. Oh my, it tasted so nice, I ordered it twice. I had the Barn’s always-delicious fried chicken. It did not disappoint. For dessert, you have got to try the carrot cake. Get a cup of coffee with it and throw caution to the wind and make it regular, not decaf. You’ll thank me later. Both chocolate and coconut cream pies are dessert options too, but sorry Prudie and Rhetta, I’m a sucker for cream cheese frosting. Besides, I can always stop over at the Busy Corner afterward for my pie fix.

IF YOU GO What: "Pump Boys and Dinettes" Where: The Barn III Dinner Theatre, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield, 309-965-2545, thebarniii.com When: Through April 30; 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. on Sundays Cost: $30 per person (ticket only); order meals from the menu & pay at intermission Running time: 1 hour and 30 minutes, including a 25-minute intermission (dessert service)

