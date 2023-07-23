Have you ever wanted to take Karl Marx to a musical? OK, it’s a weird question, I know, but hear me out. I mean, besides having to explain to him why actors break into song at certain points in the story, what would he think of this potentially bourgeoise form of theatre? I ask because the thought occurred to me as I watched the highly entertaining and energetic production of “Newsies: The Broadway Musical,” playing through July 30 at Community Players Theatre.

For the uninitiated, “Newsies” tells the true story of the Newsboys’ Strike of 1899 in New York City. When newspaper publishers like Joseph Pulitzer tried to raise the price of the newspaper bundles that newsboy (and newsgirls) bought from 50 cents to 60 cents, the newsies’ razor thin re-sale profit margins evaporated. These were kids from poor immigrant families where the work injury of a parent could send the whole family into a poverty death spiral. Mega-rich robber barons like Pulitzer cared little.

I think Professor Marx would have approved of the newsies’ response to this Gilded Age greed — they organized a union and called a strike, refusing to sell Pulitzer’s New York World newspaper until he lowered the bundle price. Marx always believed in the power of the proletariat: “working men of the world unite!” he wrote. That the newsies need to sing about their work stoppage plans, however, in a big production number like “Seize the Day” — well, that would probably confuse the German economist a little. But I’d say to him, “Karl, this is a best part!”

Truly the ensemble numbers are the best part of this production. With a book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, “Newsies” rises and falls on the strength of newsboy/girl ensemble. Director Marcia Weiss has assembled a cast that is more than up for the challenge and with musical direction by Ben Sims and outstanding choreography by Alex Lovel, the “Newsies” ensemble is electric on numbers like “King of New York”, “Carrying the Banner,” and, my personal favorite, “Seize the Day.” If you don’t feel their intensity and passion on a number like “Once and For All,’ — well, maybe you’ve sided with Pulitzer, a role played with nefarious aplomb by Mark S. Robinson.

The hero of the story is Jack Kelly, an artistic newsboy who dreams of moving out west to Santa Fe. Kelly, played by Justin Mabrey, has the New York street smarts and leadership skillset to propose the unthinkable, refuse to sell the papers and cut off the only income the newsies have. He’s aided by Davey (Thomas Toohill), a young man new to occupation, but who has a keen understanding of the stakes. Then there’s Katherine Plumber (Megan McDillon), who is a reporter with a soft spot for Jack and his fellow newsies. McDillon displays some impressive comedic chops and she’s no schlub in the singing department either. When she sings “Watch What Happens,” we don’t dare risk not watching.

This show is full of 19th century girl power. As vaudeville performer Medda Larkin, Latrisha Green is enchanting with her number “That’s Rich.” As Crutchie, Shireen Banigan sings a “Letter From a Refuge,” as imprisonment threatens to extinguish her spirit. There is a terrific tap number in “King of New York” and it consists almost completely of lady hoofers. (OK, I did see you in there too, Luka Friederich.) The boys are great as well, though. Mabrey and Toohill harmonize beautifully at the beginning of “Seize the Day.” A tip of the hat to Mabrey for keeping his New York accent during all of his songs (which is not easy). Jeff Ready is a hoot in the dual roles of Weisel and Teddy Roosevelt. “Bully!”

The multi-level set by Kerry Anne Dixon gives the newsies a variety of spaces to play in. Weiss has moved the scrim downstage for this show and it is very effective not only for the action happening behind it, but for projecting photographs and visual effects on it. A special mention to costume designer Opal Virtue and her team for the Herculean task of costuming the cast of 40. Surely no tailor in 1899 had to sew an outfit that could withstand multiple handsprings or somersaults or cartwheels or dizzying pirouettes across a stage. Yep, this show has all of them.

Amidst the gymnastics, tap dancing and vocal virtuosity, though, “Newsies” doesn’t sidestep the peril that comes with employing a union’s ultimate tactic, the strike. The message is evident: A strike can be dangerous, and it should be a last resort. But you know what else? It’s also pretty good source material for a musical.

At least, Professor Marx and I think so.

IF YOU GO What: "Newsies: The Broadway Musical" Where: Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington When: July 27-30 (Sunday matinees 2:30) Cost: $18-$20; communityplayers.org Running time: 2 hours, 30 minutes; one 15-minute intermission