You have to feel a little bad for the masterminds of the perfectly planned Hollywood homicide. They put in all that preparation, cover every conceivable angle, conceal all the evidence, and then, voila, a Jessica Fletcher, a Lieutenant Colombo, or heaven forbid, a Belgian brainiac like Hercule Poirot shows up and it’s “game over, man.”

Poirot, of course, is Agatha Christie’s bowler-hatted, meticulously-mustached ace detective solving all manner of mysterious murder. He made his first screen appearance in the 1931 film “Alibi,” three years before Christie wrote, arguably, the mystery that he is most associated with, “Murder on the Orient Express,” the classic whodunnit of seemingly motiveless suspects trapped on a train with a corpse, a secret and a brilliant detective.

For fans of the genre, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” is sacred text, and more than a little intimidating to stage, which is why I am happy to report that Illinois State University’s marvelous and stylish production of it, playing through April 22, has done old Hercule proud. Director John Tovar has taken Ken Ludwig’s 2017 adaptation and embraced its streamlined story and punched-up humor. The estate of Agatha Christie handpicked Ludwig, writer of such classics as “Lend Me a Tenor,” to update the play, and Ludwig did not disappoint.

Viktor Lukaniuk plays the buttoned-up Poirot, who’s actually looking forward to a little time to decompress on this three-day trip back to Paris. He’s just solved a difficult case and he’s exhausted. Turns out the train is all booked up, but lucky for the detective (or is it?), his friend Bouc (Matt Tenny) is head of the rail line and finds Poirot a berth. Of course, things derail pretty quickly. The train is barely into Yugoslavia and gets stuck in a snowdrift and then, gosh darn it, wouldn’t you know it — somebody’s stabbed to death. Eight times, it turns out. And, oh my goodness, the machinations begin.

“Murder on the Orient Express” is a wonderful ensemble piece. Each character gets a chance to shine at various points during the story. Riley Partin is a riot as Mrs. Hubbard, just an average Minnesotan, “don’t ‘cha know,” who changes husbands like she changes hats. Myles Daughtery does double duty as the miffed Turkish waiter and then the enigmatic conductor Michel. I’ve seen Jacob Williamson, the Scotsman Arbuthnot, in several productions now. I’d let this guy teach a master class on voice projection; he’s that good. Dialects abound in this show. Hats off to the actors for doing the hard work to nail them, although I have to admit there were a few lines of Poirot and Bouc’s that I couldn’t quite make out.

There are a number of great production aspects to talk about with this show, but it begins and ends with the train itself — the Orient Express — which really did operate from Paris to Istanbul from 1883 to 1977. Dramaturgs Michael Graves and Sarah Hall write in their notes: “The train is a character in itself.” It’s true. Scenic Designer Michael Mason has created full-scale dining and sleeping cars for the set, and they are magnificent art deco pieces with gleaming brass metalwork, mahogany panels, and stylized lines on the windows and doors. It’s a testament to the rehearsal time put in that the cast seems so comfortable utilizing the train’s spaces to their fullest.

Lighting Designer Keyla Marie Soto Pabón has used a palette of rich reds and yellows to fill the space surrounding the train cars. The collaboration of Tovar, Pabón and Sound Designer Kevin Kress on Poirot’s dramatic reveal scene near the end is a joy to behold. Everything is ginned up by the sublime jewel-toned costumes of Costume Designer Stephen Menard. He injects an eye-catching cyan blue color into a number of the outfits. Is the color supposed to represent something? I don’t know, but it’s definitely a visual delight.

Make sure you’re paying close attention to the first act, because the dramaturgs have created an entertaining quiz for audience members to take on their phones at intermission. One wonders how Poirot would handle our world today of smartphones and the steady creep of AI. Likely, he wouldn’t be a fan of selfies, but a quiz based on being a good observer? Hmm, something tells me he’d be all in for that.

IF YOU GO

What: "Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express"

Where: Illinois State University Center for the Performing Arts, 351 S. School St.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 15, 19-22; matinee at 2 p.m. April 16

Running time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission

