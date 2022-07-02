On stage: 'Much Ado About Nothing' brings 17th century 'rom-com' to Shakespeare Fest

I believe it was Shakespeare who said, “A good reputation is more valuable than money.” OK, no, it wasn’t the Bard who said it. It was actually a first-century writer named Publilius Syrus.

Why am I breaking out Publilius for a review of "Much Ado About Nothing," now playing at the Illinois Shakespeare Festival through Aug. 5? It’s because I’m wondering if maybe Shakespeare was familiar with this insightful scribe who predated him by some 15 centuries.

Part of what makes old Bill Shakespeare so remarkable is his innate understanding of the human condition. This includes the most valuable thing many of us have — our good reputations. In the play, which is mostly a fairly innocuous 17th century rom-com, it gets dark when Don John (Jake Blagburn) orchestrates a smear campaign on the honor of Hero (Madeline Calais) because he wants to break up her pending wedding to Claudio (Riley Capp).

It’s a perfect example of the universality and relevancy Shakespeare still enjoys today. It may be 400 years later, and it more likely might be a social media post today, but our reputations are our reputations; for many of us, they are everything.

But enough of this Debbie Downer character assassination talk; let me tell you about this “Much Ado” production that in a word — dazzles. The set, designed by José Manuel Diaz-Soto, takes the form of an enormous painting of a Messinian villa that has popped out in three dimensions in front of our eyes. It’s bracketed on either side by enormous gilded-framed Italian landscape paintings that are, perhaps, 12 feet tall.

In the center is a large fountain that bubbles throughout the production. What does it represent: love, renewal, a hairstyling agent? Who knows, but the actors have a blast using its water in a multitude of playful ways. It’s all in keeping with the exuberant staging that director Lisa Gaye Dixon has given this play. This show moves in the best possible way.

The acting company dives into this “Ado” with gusto. It is thrilling to watch an actor like Brandon Burditt, who plays Benedick with a cutting wit and comedic timing that are beyond his years. This guy is going places, mark my word. And Jessica Dean Turner lets you know from the first notes of “Hey, Nonny Nonny” that her Beatrice is equal parts Gloria Steinem and Megan Thee Stallion. She’s not to be trifled with and lets Benedick know it.

Quetta Carpenter is Leonata, the mother of Hero. She captures our attention with her range and intensity. Leela Watts went on as the understudy for Antonia, Leonata’s sister, the night I saw the show; she delivered a dandy speech in Act 2. Last year’s audiences may remember Dan Matisa in "The Winter’s Tale" and "Measure for Measure." He takes a hilarious turn as Dogberry, the constable. Christian Castro does a remarkable job as both Borachio and Friar Francis, but I have to admit I found his dual casting a little jarring. The two characters are so different and yet looked so similar; it kind of snapped me out of the illusion for a bit.

The costume design by Rachel Pabst Barnett is terrific. She seems to have set the story, costume-wise, in a late 19th/early 20th century aesthetic. The women’s pastel dresses are long and beautiful. The men, when not in military uniforms, are dressed in cream-colored summer finery. The costumes of Constable Dogberry’s ragtag minions are a hoot and as Verges, Hensen Keys makes a walker the fashion accessory of the season.

The set is gorgeously lit by Marly Wooster, working from a palette of summery shades that see the villa windows slowly change from a tawny tangerine to a fizzy purple to a dramatic blue. The lighting in the final scene between two actors sitting at the fountain was simply spot-on perfection.

I think old Mr. Shakespeare would be pretty happy with this “Ado” — a production that’s really something. Rest assured his reputation remains intact.

IF YOU GO What: Illinois Shakespeare Festival’s "Much Ado About Nothing" Where: Ewing Theatre, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington When: Tonight through Aug. 5, 8 p.m. (Sunday shows, 7:30 p.m.) Cost: $28-$46; goredbirds.evenue.net Running time: 2 hours and 40 minutes with a 15-minute intermission

John D. Poling is a freelance writer who reviews plays for The Pantagraph.

