On stage: 'Mother Courage' shines in attention to detail

“Mother Courage and Her Children,” now playing at Illinois State University, is a richly layered adaption of Bertolt Brecht’s statement against war and the inequalities that are both its cause and effect. It’s meant, by design, to make you think more than to feel and to ask questions it does not answer.

Brecht is acknowledged as one of the great dramatists of the 20th century and he wrote “Mother Courage” in 1939, in Germany, as Fascism was on the rise. He set his play in the religious Thirty Years War that ravaged Europe in the 17th century. Under Director Sanhawich Meateanuwat, this production is both rooted in and transcends that time period. Alas, war and profiteering continue to thrive today and Meateanuwat sprinkles in anachronistic touches to remind us of that, like a purloined suitcase of COVID-19 supplies being sold from a wagon.

That wagon belongs to Mother Courage, played by Lori Adams, who takes on this Lear-sized role with wily grit and enough nuance to dare us to see her humanity. It’s a star turn by a pro (Adams is the head of acting at ISU) and not to be missed.

War is hell but, nonetheless, for 12 years, Mother Courage drags her wagon around Europe, turning a profit where she can, and feeding off the energy of the battlefield. She sings and wheedles and bargains but, in the end, she cannot save her three doomed children.

Eilif (a blustery Julian Campos) is the oldest son who is drafted, promoted and ultimately executed. Swiss Cheese (a touchingly sincere Tan Pham) meets his end over a military cash box. Kattrbn is the youngest child. She’s disfigured and mute, but thanks to a luminous performance by Meleah Willams, hers is the loudest voice.

Leela Watts, as Yvette, the hooker who makes good, is an absolute delight on stage. Aneesah Phillips as the chaplain and Ben Meenan as the cook also turn in solid performances.

“Mother Courage” is disjunctive by design. The show is divided into 12 scenes, detailed in projections that precede the scenes. Meateanuwat has them projected and read in 12 different languages (war is everywhere, after all), which is the sort of attention to detail that makes this show shine. He creates stage pictures that are riveting and memorable, aided by a versatile set by Michael Mason and lighting by Joseph H. Chambers. Sound design and music composition by M. Anthony Reimer also enrich the show.

“Mother Courage,” at its most profound, asks why mothers, down through the centuries, continue to howl over their dead children, lost on the battlefield. It doesn’t answer the question, but you’ll be hard pressed not to think about why the answer continues to elude us.

IF YOU GO

What: “Mother Courage and Her Children”

Where: ISU Center for the Performing Arts Theatre

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Cost: $10-$15; call 309-438-2535

Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission