On stage: MIOpera’s 'The Sound of Music' smartly leans into darker themes

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in 1957 when Broadway producers pitched the Von Trapp Family story to composing legends Rodgers and Hammerstein: “Yeah, they’re these little kid singers and this nun Maria becomes their nanny; and she marries the captain and then the Nazis come...”

Cue the record scratch. Wait? What? Nazis?

"The Sound of Music" is a dark musical. For all the “Hills Are Alive” iconic happy shots of Julie Andrews in an Austrian meadow — which took nine takes, by the way, because the helicopter downdraft kept knocking her over — the true reason the story endures might be because the stakes and peril are very real.

Smart directors, like John and Tracy Koch of the current production by MIOpera (playing Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26), lean into the darkness, understanding that’s what makes the musical so compelling. Near the end of the play, as the family sings at the Salzburg Festival, the directors have Nazi officers walking up and down the theater aisles ensuring compliance. It’s creepy as hell. And it works.

But, of course, there is much more to "The Sound of Music" than its suspenseful ending, and MIOpera proves game for tackling it all in this ambitious and handsome production. Set Designer John Nussbaum has used a digital projection backdrop as part of the scenic design, and it is amazing. We get mountains, lightning clashes, stained glass windows with light pouring through them; and the images drop in and out just as they would if they were canvas backdrops.

The orchestra, conducted by Dennis Gotkowski, is magnificent. It’s a rarity to have any live orchestras anymore, let alone one with 20 (!) musicians. It makes all the difference when they play on a piece like "Climb Ev’ry Mountain," sung beautifully by Stephanie Tokarz as the Mother Abbess at the end of Act One. If you don’t have a tear in your eye — something’s wrong with you.

The indominable Maria is played by Emily Franke and she makes the role look effortless and effervescent. Karl Butterman is dashing as he lends his classically trained singing voice to Georg, the Captain. Jocelyn Hansen and Nolan Rice shine as Elsa and Max. Hansen is a breezy kick in two excellent numbers: “How Can Love Survive” and “No Way to Stop It.” Rice plays Max with a campy gay subversiveness that seems to tell the Third Reich exactly what they can do with their Paragraph 75.

So much of the success of a good production rests on the actors cast as the Von Trapp children and the Koches have cast well. Haley Fryer, Lily Johnson, Joelle Roberts, Caleb Killingsworth, Makenzie Cogswell, Lennon Chernick and Addilyn Waddell pair wonderfully with Franke on classic numbers like “Do-Re-Mi,” “The Lonely Goatherder,” and “So Long, Farewell.”

And the nuns?! Oh heavens, their voices are angelic. “Preludium” and “Gaudeamus Domino” are probably two of the strongest numbers in the show.

All of this is not to say there weren’t a couple of kinks in the chain. Likely microphone packs were limited, but a few of the supporting actors needed to be mic’ed. Also, in a production this big the intimate moments sometimes suffer. The interplay between Georg and Maria needed more nuance and more connection; the love story was lacking a little.

This was the first show I have seen by MIOpera and I was impressed. It began in 2011 as the Midwest Institute of Opera with the goal of help artists bridge the gap from emerging to professional, and they’ve only grown since. Their next production will be Bizet’s "Carmen" in late July.

WHAT: MIOpera’s "The Sound of Music"

WHERE: Heartland Community College, Astroth Community Education Center Auditorium

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

RUNNING TIME: 2 hours 45 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.

John D. Poling is a freelance writer who reviews plays for The Pantagraph.

