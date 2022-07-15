On stage: 'Matilda: The Musical' brings childhood favorite to Community Players Theatre

As a kid, I was a big fan of Roald Dahl’s 1988 book “Matilda” and the 1996 movie by the same name, starring Mara Wilson. I love that Matilda loves books, like me. And the scene of Miss Trunchbull forcing Matilda’s classmate, Bruce, to eat an entire chocolate cake as punishment for stealing one slice is clear in my memory all these years later. I didn’t know until recently, though, that the story was made into a musical in 2010. Lucky for me that it’s playing this month at the Community Players Theatre in Bloomington!

If you’re new to the story, here’s the tea: Matilda Wormwood is an exceptionally smart and witty little girl, much to the disappointment of her parents. “Reading books is not normal behavior for a 5-year-old,” mom laments, as dad calls her names like “nasty little creep” and “stinkworm.” As Matilda begins school, she makes friends in her classmates and teacher, Miss Honey, but finds her arch nemesis in the cruel principal, Trunchbull.

The Community Players’ take on the show brings the characters to life with perfection, and the songs have a way of expressing more deeply why the characters are the way they are — why Trunchbull is so mean and why Miss Honey is such a champion of Matilda, for example.

Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood are the first characters we meet, with costumes that match their personalities: tacky, overly dramatic, and with high aspirations of becoming rich. But beneath the colorful exteriors lie true talent by the actors, and each gets their time to shine: Mrs. Wormwood (Kinsey Peotter) in the song “Loud,” proclaiming that “looks are more important than books,” and Mr. Wormwood (Ben Fetters) in “All I Know,” in which he proudly declares, “all I know, I learned from the telly.”

And wait until you see Trunchbull (Jay Williams). The character towers atop platform boots, with heavy padding, a unibrow, and recurring scream of “Quiet, you maggots!” making them an imposing figure to their students. But those outside the classroom will appreciate the actor’s rich voice and knack for expressions and movements that draw laughter from the audience.

Of course, the star of the show is Matilda, with two 10-year-olds, Violet Miller and Khaleesi Elder, taking turns with the role. Violet was acting the night I was there, and while she is small, her talent is mighty. I enjoyed seeing her playful side in the song “Naughty,” but she really wowed me in “When I Grow Up,” which starts as full-cast ensemble, narrows down to the beautifully sweet-singing Miss Honey (Shireen Banigan) with Matilda, and ends in a spotlight solo for the young starlet.

Altogether, the show brings together a cast of more than 30 people on stage, ranging from 6 years to middle age. Most are children and teens, so know that there are some minor imperfections — but these are kids, after all, with far more bravery and musical talent than I had at their age (or, let’s be honest, still do).

The stage crew did a great and creative job with the set. We see Matilda’s bedroom on one side, a bed perched on a stairstep platform of books. Alphabet letters decorate the top of the stage and cascade down both sides, ending at the floor. And the center stage is left open, a black floor with white chalk drawings of tic-tac-toe and hopscotch, with mobile pieces that can be moved on stage as needed: swings for the playground, for instance, and desks for the classroom.

If you love books, the story of “Matilda,” or just need a good laugh, you won’t want to miss this lively musical. It’s rated PG and appropriate for all ages. And if the show inspires you to go home and play a harmless prank of your own, I promise I won’t tell. As Matilda sings herself, “Sometimes you have to be a bit naughty.”

IF YOU GO What: “Matilda: The Musical” Where: Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington When: July 15-17, 21-24 & 28-31; 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Cost: $20 for adults, $18 for students, seniors and active or retired military, $10 for children 10 and younger. Call 309-663-2121 or go to www.communityplayers.org. Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes with a 15-minute intermission