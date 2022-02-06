On stage: 'Life Sucks' a humorous look at unrequited love

In Heartland Theatre’s latest production, “Life Sucks,” playwright Aaron Posner scoops up 19th century Uncle Vanya and plops him down in a TikTok generation. A place where the titular character is on his third, or is it his fourth, therapist and the question of “is life suffering” — does it “suck” — is democratized to the nth degree.

Using the outline (and spirit) of Anton Chekhov’s masterwork “Uncle Vanya,” "Life Sucks” doesn’t shirk from asking the big questions like "what is happiness," but it is also interested in the examining the petty emotions of longing, jealously and rejection. Put another way, it asks: Why does unrequited love jack us up so badly?

It is housemate Pickles (Joi Hoffsommer) who gives the audience its first hint as to what this journey is all about, as she reminisces about her lost love Iris. “Where does that love go?” she asks before she decides that it goes nowhere. “Love is still there.”

It’s really Ella (Andrea Wagoner), though, who stirs up all the love troubles. She’s come, with her professor-husband Robert (Rhys Lovell), to the home shared by Vanya (Dave Montague) and Sonia (Jacqueline Schwarzentraub). Robert may have some life-altering news for the pair, but all Vanya can think about is Ella. And Sonia? Well, she has a preoccupation of her own, family friend Dr. Aster (Douglas Malcolm).

While the play program lists seven characters in this love ménage, there’s an uncredited eighth — the audience. Rarely has the fourth wall been broken so many times, with characters asking the audience for love life advice and taking polls on who they prefer to sleep with. Kathleen Kirk as Babs is a delight as she tells the audience the story of her Jewish grandfather who advised that, when it comes to life, one should “eat every morsel” of it!

Visiting director Liz Fisher has used a deft hand in guiding this fine ensemble of actors through material that is, at turns, profound and absurd and then funny and heartbreaking. Unrequited love sucks, but it can also be quite humorous. While the play is ultimately a comedy, Fisher and her actors navigate that fine line, just as Chekhov did, in finding the humor in tragedy. The cast also demonstrates some budding improv skills.

The impressionistic set design by Chad Lowell instils a wonderful mood with a full moon rising and the walls of Vanya and Sonia’s house creating a shadow of woods in the background. The lighting design by Robert Fulton throws gentle pools of cobalt blue softening the blows of the hard truths that that land on scorned lovers. Costume co-designers Jennifer Maloy and Vicky Snyder go all-in for plaids in the Voynitsky household, and dress Babs in a beautiful pair of far-out psychedelic overalls.

“Life Sucks” plays Feb. 10-13 and 17-19 at Heartland Theatre. For tickets call 309-452-8709 or go to heartlandtheatre.org. The play has adult language and situations. All attendees must show proof of vaccination before entering the theater.

John D. Poling is a freelance writer who reviews plays for The Pantagraph.

