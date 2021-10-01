On stage: 'Life After Fifty' inspires much laughter at Barn III

“Is There Life After Fifty?” opened Thursday evening to an enthusiastic, sold-out crowd at The Barn III in Goodfield. Owner Abby Reel welcomed the audience by saying that after we all got through the last year and a half, or “the great pause,” as she refers to it, “We all have a lot of catching up to do.”

There has been one welcome change at the Barn III. In response to health concerns, there is no longer a buffet. Instead, meals are plated and brought to your table. Everyone seemed to enjoy that more efficient method, and the food was delicious and plentiful.

The friendliness of the staff is something that has not changed one bit, however. The genuine welcoming atmosphere and the lively entertainment on stage are what keeps loyal Barn III patrons returning year after year.

In this show, three married couples have met every Labor Day for the past 20 years to go on vacation together. All are facing midlife with varying concerns. Gary (Christian Meredith) and April (Miranda Axsom) have lost the spark in their relationship. Barb (Trisha Bagby) is a bit of a control freak, and her husband, played with panache by Don Zellmer, wants her to lighten up and to enjoy life more.

Ed and Martha are sparring during the first months of Ed’s retirement. Ed doesn’t know what to do with himself, and Martha is frustrated because he no longer thinks for himself, and follows her around all day.

Dan Challacombe is hilarious as Ed, who remembers every meal he ever ate, and is flummoxed when he learns that their vacation package is really a “volunteer fat farm,” and the only food available is salad. Lana Warner is equally funny as Ed’s wife, Martha, especially after she pulls a muscle and walks around carrying an ironing board behind her to support her back.

Fortunately, these likable characters find solace in their friendships and common ground with their spouses by play’s end. But in the meantime, this excellent company of actors inspires much laughter, which is surely the best medicine for everyone and anyone. If you are ready for a good giggle, get your tickets now — they seem to be going fast.

Weiss is a freelance writer who reviews plays for The Pantagraph.

