On stage: ISU's 'Middletown' a look at life in small-town America

There is a moment in the sometimes uber-meta “Middletown,” where an actor, playing an audience member, sitting in a row of theater seats (but placed on the stage), ponders the question, “If you don’t know what you’re in the middle of, how do you know how it will end?”

Guess when that line comes? Yup, the middle of the play.

Playwright Will Eno is funny, clever and (maybe) too darn smart for his own good, because in “Middletown,” playing now through Oct. 15 at Illinois State University’s Westhoff Theatre, there are moments where the audience is playing catch-up, trying to process all his meditations on life atop this mortal coil. Personally, I found myself identifying most on the matter with Craig the mechanic (Josh Whitfield), who declares near the play’s end: “It’s weird being alive.”

Don’t get me wrong, I liked “Middletown.” A lot. Director Derek R. Munson has created a town and assembled a group of townsfolk who I greatly enjoyed visiting for a couple of hours. But if you asked me to explain the root of central character John Dodge’s social quirkiness, I couldn’t do it. Fortunately Nolan J. Rice, who plays Dodge with sensitive aplomb, seems to have a solid bead on this funny, charming and sadly troubled man.

Dodge, equal parts enigma and everyman, seems adrift in the world, looking for anything that can preoccupy his time, from books on gravity to art classes, in order to keep the demons at bay. He meets the kind and caring Mary Swanson (a radiant Kelli Saldivar) who’s recently moved to Middletown. She’s lonely as well, dealing with not only an absentee husband, but a pregnancy. Their friendship seems to be, perhaps, the lifeline John needs to be thrown.

Middletown is inhabited by a number of interesting characters including the librarian (Neomi Lara), who is as well versed in the area’s indigenous history as she is in the knowing the chamber of commerce’s motto: “Middletown: We Got You Coming and Going.” There’s also Robert the policeman (Jacob Williamson), who seems to be a hard-bitten cop out to harass a social misfit like Craig, but we soon learn he’s a far more complex man.

For me, it was Whitfield as Craig that really grabbed my attention. They physicality of his performance was terrific with a canon of ticks, gestures and facial expressions that were reflective of a mother who had “jumpy blood,” as Craig claimed, but also a man battling substance abuse. The cop, librarian, mechanic and narrator all have extended asides, and they are joyously good, especially when one considers the potential perils of engaging with a new, unknown audience every night. You have to be quick on your feet — and they are.

As the narrator, Joshua Thomas does admirable work with the behemoth monologue that Eno frontloads onto the play. The narrator implores us to know that “everyone; all breathers!” are invited to watch this story. He also has funny turns as the astronaut Greg and as Mary’s doctor. There’s a notably nice scene in the second act between Williamson and Cameron Pride as his sister-in-law, as she schools him on the zen of planting a tree.

“Middletown” takes a serious turn in the second act. Eno has some sobering things to say about this "middle time" we have between birth and death, and that it involves loss is not unexpected. The story has a beginning, a middle and an end, and director Munson honors that culmination with some beautiful staging in the final scene. The circle of life may be nothing new but, by gosh, you still get a catch in your throat contemplating the enormity, and the intimacy, of it all.

Kudos to dramaturg Sara Stamborski for an outstanding note in the program. I’ll readily admit some things went over my head, but the dramaturg and director’s notes greatly aid in understanding the essence of it all. The scenic design by John Stark is simple and sublime. It’s elevated by the lighting design of Isabel Samuel and sound design by Aaron Paolucci. Billy Blue shines in costuming the 20-plus different characters who inhabit Middletown.

Please be aware the play deals with themes of mental illness, addiction and suicide.

IF YOU GO

What: "Middletown"

Where: Westhoff Theatre, Illinois State University, 353 S. School St., Normal

When: Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m.; matinee Sunday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.; and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-15

Running time: 2 hours and 15 minutes with a 15-minute intermission