“History is written by the victors.” Winston Churchill said that. Or did he? There’s evidence that Nazi architect Hermann Goring said it first. My point? There’s a lot to be disputed in the recording and retelling of history, even in a simple quote.

Case in point is the energetic new production of “Men on Boats,” written by Jaclyn Backhaus, running through Feb. 25 at Illinois State University’s Westhoff Theatre. Backhaus takes the retelling of history and turns it on its ear. She asks the question: Why men? She seems remarkably prescient in envisioning her true-life male characters as either women, trans or non-binary actors. She was a half dozen years ahead of a recently reimagined “1776,” which jettisoned the notion of a nearly all-male cast in 2022.

“Men on Boats” probably falls somewhere between satire and a gender-fluid reinterpretation of an actual historical event — the 1869 expedition by John Wesley Powell (Amanda Hoople) and nine other men to explore the Colorado River and its “Big Canyon,” although Powell admits upon seeing the awe-inspiring natural wonder, “It is quite grand.” It is clear that Backhaus has some smart and insightful things to say about the Euro-patriarchal lens we view history through but, quite honestly, the play is also just a lot of fun.

The “boats” are stylized bows and the cast maneuver them down the many perils of the Colorado — rapids, a whirlpool, a waterfall — all with an able assist from lighting designer Kevin Kress and sound designer Katie Eickhoff. One can imagine what a daring and daunting task it was for director Maggie Marlin-Hess to block the movement for a pivotal scene like the running of the waterfall, but anyone who’s ridden an amusement park log flume ride knows she got it right. Adrenaline a go-go, baby.

Hoople’s Powell is, at times, a charismatic goofball and then, by turns, clearly a genuine leader making hard decisions. Powell lost his right arm in the Battle of Shiloh, and throughout the story Hoople plays the adventurer with an attitude of gratitude. If we are to believe the script, it seems Powell understood the opportunities for people with disabilities, like himself, were not abundant. He ferociously journals so he will forget none of it. His one-armed reality certainly presents challenges, but there are lighter moments as well. There is a great bit of physical comedy when Powell tries to climb a rock but gets stuck. His lieutenant, Bradley (Bailey McCarthy), has to save him using a pair of pants.

The central tension in the story is between Powell and a colorful trapper named Dunn (Cameron Holst), who challenges Powell’s leadership choices as their journey down the river begins to experience a boatload of misfortune. For me, the transition of Dunn to the Debbie Downer of the trip was too abrupt. One minute, Powell’s good-naturedly reminding Dunn of the “unwritten rules” of naming the natural wonders they come upon (Dunn is determined to name something after himself) and the next, Dunn is challenging Powell’s decisions. “We should have portaged,” he bluntly tells him, and then blames Powell’s disability as the reason they did not do so.

The scenic design by Caitlin Buswell appears deceptively simple — majestic mountains soar in the background and a kind of indigenous map is painted on the stage. A significant amount of scenes play out in the space. Kudos to the cast, who are also the running crew, in keeping track of a myriad of different configurations of rocks and boulders that have to be set up as various camps or crash points.

Sometimes scene transitions can be the bedevilment of a production, but not this one. That is thanks, in part, to the violinist (or should I say fiddle player), Satomi Radostits. First of all, she plays beautifully. Secondly, the music she plays between scene changes, and a couple of times during scenes, wonderfully weaves the production together. Third, she wrote a lot of the music herself! She had audiences tapping with her compositions like the “Tin Fish Song” and the “Whiskey Recovery Dance.”

There is clearly a bittersweet quality to this story. At times, it captures the glorious energy of kids on an adventure, but then there are the sobering truths as well, some delivered with panache by Mr. Asa (Gillian Larson) near the end. The explorers themselves acknowledge early on they are far from the first to travel down the treacherous waters of the Colorado. Native Americans, previous unsanctioned explorers, and even Civil War deserters likely all navigated the river before them. In later life, Powell had strong ties to our area. He taught geology at Illinois Wesleyan and was a lecturer at ISU, where he started the first anthropological museum in the state.

The play contains profanity and several gunshot sound effects.

IF YOU GO

What: "Men on Boats"

Where: Westhoff Theatre, Illinois State University, 353 S. School St., Normal

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18; 2 p.m. Feb. 19; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-25

Running time: 1 hour and 45 minutes, no intermission

