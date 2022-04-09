On stage: ISU's 'Mary Stuart' a twisty take on 16th century monarchy

It doesn’t matter if it’s Anna Karenina, Annie Hall or Annie, when you’re a director casting the titular role of a show there’s often a sense of anxious dread: “What if I don’t find her?” (OK, granted, with Annie Hall, Woody Allen probably had a good idea who he’d cast.) So much of the success of the production rests on your leading lady.

I am guessing that Paul Christopher, the director of Illinois State University’s new production of "Mary Stuart," playing through April 17, might have felt that same dread. Would he find someone with the fiery spirit and the soulful resolve that historical accounts tell us the real Mary, Queen of Scots had? She needed to be a special kind of actress. But you know what? He found her! I am happy to report that Christopher made an excellent choice when he cast T Bixby as the eponymous heroine of "Mary Stuart," a play written in 1800 by Friedrich Schiller and revised in 2018 by Peter Oswald.

Bixby dazzles as Mary. She makes one believe that a 20-something Midwestern college student really is a Scottish monarch who’s seen more ups and downs in her 44 years than most of us would have seen in three lifetimes. Her eyes are exquisitely expressive, whether she’s challenging the royal goons sent by Queen Elizabeth (Maggie Shackley) or accepting her ultimate fate when all hope is lost. And when Mary and Elizabeth meet in act two — it’s electric!

Is it a buzzkill to tell you the meeting never actually happened? The story of Mary Stuart and her claim to the English throne, held by her cousin Elizabeth, is fascinating, full of twists and turns. But, darn it, in real life the two monarchs never really met. Instead letters were exchanged between the two as Mary spent 19 years under house arrest, while Elizabeth did everything she could to avoid doing anything on the matter — knowing she was damned if she did, damned if she didn’t.

At one point Elizabeth declares, “Mary’s is the name of every evil I have suffered.” Well, maybe that helped her sleep at night, but the truth is the evildoer was Elizabeth’s father, Henry VIII, who turned England on its head in 1534 when he severed ties with the Roman Church. He founded the Church of England so he could marry Elizabeth’s mother, Anne Boleyn, then had her executed for adultery — and for not giving him a son. If there’d been a 16th century "Jerry Springer Show" — hello?! Get this family on it!

Shackley stands out as the conflicted Elizabeth, surrounded by advisers who may, or may not, be telling her truth about her scheming cousin. Ben Meenan plays an impassioned Talbot, who serves as Elizabeth’s conscience. As Burleigh, Jacob Williamson makes his presence known; he will not rest until Mary is gone. And then there’s Mortimore (Joshua Thomas) and Leicester (Viktor Wilson-Miller), the duplicitous lovers of Mary? Or is it Elizabeth? Tsk, tsk, these bad, bad boys.

Roman Torres Jr. doesn’t have a large role, but as the official who “might” have been given the execution order by Elizabeth, he has a bit of fun trying to ascertain just what exactly it is his queen wants him to do. Bixby and Amanda Hoople, as Lady Kennedy, do quite well with their Scottish accents.

Kudos to Ash Parra on the lighting design. There are scenes, like the English foothills turning blood red, that are crimson eye candy. Scenic designers John Stark and Myles Daughtery use the fly system to full effect — “flying” in 25-foot castle walls with dramatic gothic windows. The women’s gowns are beautiful and 16th-century-ish. I have to confess, though, I was perplexed by the men’s costumes. They seem to fall somewhere between “My Fair Lady” and “Mad Men.” A pity, but ‘tis just a wee quibble, me lads and lasses.

IF YOU GO What: "Mary Stuart" Where: Center for the Performing Arts, ISU, 351 S. School St. When: April 9, 13-16, 7:30 p.m.; matinee April 17 at 2 p.m. Cost: $14-$19; goredbirds.evenue.net Running time: 2 hours, 4 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission.

John D. Poling is a freelance writer who reviews plays for The Pantagraph.

