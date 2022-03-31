On stage: ISU's 'Fairview' a thought-provoking play of family, race

Can we talk about Beverly and Dayton Frasier’s living room? Because we need to talk about that room. A lot happens in the living room of this seemingly average middle-class Black family in Illinois State University’s production of "Fairview," running through Saturday, April 2, in Westhoff Theatre.

Winning the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, "Fairview" by Jackie Sibblies Drury takes an innocuous-looking (and very inviting) living room that appears ready to host a fairly typical, albeit stressful, birthday dinner for Momma — and takes us, unexpectedly, on a provocative journey that’s part white privilege overdrive and part racial fabulation, with the audience left pondering some challenging questions on the view we choose to see. And we never left that living room.

However, I’m getting ahead of myself. First, let me say the ensemble of eight actors is more than ready for the challenge that this complex drama presents. "Fairview" is not easy material for any actor, no matter how seasoned or professional they may be, let alone college actors who likely have not experienced the world weariness that Beverly and Dayton have, or the white entitlement a-go-go that the white characters display.

But the cast has clearly been in good hands with director María Amenábar Farias. Yes, the subject matter can be intense at times (and downright cringe-inducing in the second act), but Farias has clearly found the levity, too, and has empowered her actors to explore it. She’s also never forgotten the importance of family that is the throughline of the work. As Bev and Dayton, Aneesah Phillips and Bryson Kramer shine as a couple who can bicker (Bev nearly takes Dayton down over some missing root vegetables), but also dance together, tease each other and never forget they’ve married their best friend.

There are some genuine laugh-out loud moments when Jimbo (Matt Tenny) gleefully explains to his white friends that his favorite kind of film is when characters become the victim or their own fetishes. He then confesses he sees his life as a movie every day — complete with a soundtrack. By the third act, when he gets the chance to really live his movie, he makes the most of it. Nolan Rice plays Mack, a white man who’s convinced the most important part of the Black experience is dance. Let’s just say, when he makes his transformation in the third act — well, you’ll definitely never forget the dance.

Kelly Fitzgerald and Riley Partin play Bets and Suze, two white friends in competition to show who can play the best Black grandmother. Michaela Dennis waltzes in as boozy Aunt Jasmine, happy to push the buttons of her big sister Bev. And then there’s quiet daughter Keisha (Peyton Robinson) — she’s the one to watch because she sees it all with breathtaking profundity.

You may have noticed I haven’t mentioned much about the plot. I can’t. To try to summarize "Fairview" is to give too much of it away, and I just won’t do it. I will say this: When Bev scolds Dayton for “spying” on her while dancing early on, she says, “You don’t just watch a person.” (Hint: "Watch" is one of the keywords of this play.)

Kudos to John Stark on an outstanding set. That living room is like a vessel ferrying us through an awakening of sorts, and it serves its purpose beautifully. A special mention to the stage crew. This show has some significant adjustments to make between acts, and they made them with aplomb.

This was the first ISU production I’ve seen in two years where most of the cast was unmasked. What a joy it was to see actors able to express their full range of emotions. Positive vibes that this ebb in the pandemic continues.

IF YOU GO What: "Fairview" Where: Westhoff Theatre, Illinois State University, 353 S. School St., goredbirds.evenue.net When: 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 2 Cost: $10-$12 Running time: 130 minutes with two 10-minute intermissions

