On stage: ISU's 'Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical' a show on the run

For Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, partners in love and in crime, most of their short-lived relationship was spent on the run — from authorities, from consequences, from a fate they both knew was sealed.

It’s no accident that one of the prettiest and most poignant songs from Illinois State University’s terrific production of "Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical," playing this weekend, is “Dyin’ Ain’t So Bad,” sung with a bittersweet knowingness by Bonnie (Morgan Root), who understands a life on the run is likely to end sooner rather than later for them.

They lived a life on the run, and this production is a show on the run — and I mean that in the best possible way. It never slows down from beginning to end. The audience feels the same kind of frenetic, adrenaline-fueled energy that these celebrity criminals of the 1930s must have experienced.

Much of the credit for the exceptional pacing must be shared: the vision of director María Amenábar Farias, the deft stage management of Zach Miekush, and the company of actors — because they are also the running crew in this marathon of musicality. I marveled at not only the efficiency of the scene changes, but also the clever business that Farias had other actors doing at the same time to divert our attention away from, say, a full-sized Model T needing to be whisked away.

The superb set, designed by Stephen Menard, also telegraphs a frenzied life on the lam. Blue and orange lines zigzag across the stage connecting large bullet holes in sliding panels — giving the effect of a crazed road atlas. Arrangements of Edison bulbs hang on either side of the proscenium arch, and they flash and pop as shootouts ensue in the second act. The lighting design, by Keyla Marie Soto Pabón, is by turns daring and dramatic. A projection screen is cleverly used for everything from motel signs to road maps to Depression-era adverts.

In the first scene we meet a young Bonnie and Clyde (Sophie Rock and Violet Miller). Miller captures the mischievousness of a young Clyde well, and she returns at several key moments in the play. As for the adult Clyde, well, let’s just say Renzo Yap is nothing short of a force of nature in the role. He sets the bar high for his fellow actors to match the energy he is radiating, and, as for chemistry with Root, these two have it in spades. Both actors knock song after song out of the park. For Yap, a particular favorite is “The World Will Remember Me.” Root shows terrific range in “How ‘Bout a Dance,” where she goes from a chanteuse to a belter in just one song.

Parker Daughterty and Bebe Marzano play Buck and Blanche Barrow. They are a tragic couple, as Blanche desperately wants an everyday life and Buck’s torn between his wife’s desires for law-abiding respectability and the blaze of glory lifestyle that his brother Clyde tempts him with. Blanche tells her husband that Clyde “puts the ‘hell’ in hello.” Marzano breaks hearts with the song “That’s What You Call a Dream,” as she, and we, realize Buck will never settle for the white picket fence.

There are some phenomenal supporting roles as well. Nathanael Douglas plays Deputy Ted Hinton, who’s always had a sweet spot for Bonnie. The audience shares his angst as he sings “You Can Do Better Than Him.” Jacob Rodriguez plays the preacher. He has a sensational voice in his own right, and he also leads the ensemble in a couple of foot-stomping numbers: “God’s Arms Are Always Open” and “Made in America.”

The music for "Bonnie & Clyde" is splendid. The lyrics are by Don Black and the music by Frank Wildhorn. If I have one quibble, though, it would be that the show under-utilizes the ensemble. I would have liked to have seen a few more numbers featuring them. Dr. Matthew Vala serves this production well as its music director and the live(!) orchestra sounds great. Having a violin in this production, played by Santoni Radostits, adds so much poignancy to a number of the songs.

For all the disturbing issues and violent content this show entails, it may sound odd when I say this is one best musicals I’ve seen in the Center for the Performance Arts space. Rarely have I seen a production so perfectly meld with a venue. The space is so large it can be a bit of sticky wicket, but not for this show. And yet, it’s the small moments, not a large stage, that stand out to me. When Clyde first meets Bonnie’s mother Emma (Dilan Grusoy), he sits on her couch and finds a ukulele there. Yap looks at it for a moment, then picks it up and unexpectedly strums out the most beautiful tune. And I thought, “This is serendipity.”

IF YOU GO

What: "Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical"

Where: Illinois State University Center for the Performing Arts, 351 S. School St.

When: Nov. 4-5, 7:30 p.m.; matinees at 2 p.m. Nov. 5-6

Running time: 2 hours, 30 minutes with a 15-minute intermission