On stage: ISU presents a fable of faith in 'Arbor Falls'

You know that feeling when you look through an old, thick, wavy piece of glass? Maybe a stained-glass window in a church, say? You can see what’s going on outside, but it’s distorted. That’s the feeling you get when you watch “Arbor Falls.”

In a good way.

Under the sure hand of Director Robert Quinlan, Illinois State University has staged the world premiere of Caridad Svich’s “Arbor Falls,” part of a seven-play cycle called “American Psalm.”

Svich comes from a multicultural background and is interested in exploring, among other things, wanderlust, dispossession and visions of migration (both physical and spiritual). She employs language that is lush, lyrical and occasionally confusing, even clunky. She does not assign gender to her characters. The entire play uses they/them pronouns, a practice I will honor in this review.

“Arbor Falls” is a quiet play, filled with imagery of dust, birds and time. There is, however, one astounding disruption, a moment of transformation and destruction so loud and visually arresting it will be hard to ever forget. I won’t give it away.

A preacher (played with sincerity by Amanda Hoople) is wrestling with their faith as they struggle to hold on to a church in the small town of Arbor Falls. If Protestantism is part of your background, you will recognize the form and feel of this church, but at the same time, the language will feel disorienting, like a dream of a church you once knew.

A needy traveler (an energetic and physically mesmerizing Terrence Mayfield) arrives and starts sleeping in the church. They are different. That’s a problem right away, according to some of the congregation, especially Churchgoer 1, played with an obdurate inflexibility by Ashley Soto.

As the script has it, “We give into fear because we know its shape.”

Preacher knows they can’t change minds but feels that kindness is a bedrock tenet of whatever faith they can hold on to. “I just want to be good,” they say more than once.

Cheyenne, the church custodian (played with wry humor by Markos Carmona), offers understanding and a sounding board. That’s more than Preacher can get from Café Owner (Riley Partin) or Lover (Triniti Cruz).

“Arbor Falls” feels like a fable from long ago that’s also part of right now. It’s told mostly through short, two-person scenes. That structure necessitates a great many scene changes, done quickly and effectively by the cast on a simple but evocative set by Myles Daugherty, with gorgeous lighting by Henry Tran. The sound design, by Tony Reimer, adds an atmospheric presence, sometimes sounding like George Winston meet Bach’s cello suites, and at other times like the world is about to crash down.

Which is more or less what happens, and then the question becomes what will Preacher do? Move on or start again? By the end of the play, you’ll care what the answer is.