On stage: 'Human Terrain' a compelling and timely tale

Exploring the human condition, and inviting audiences to think, to feel and to live; this is the very core of The Heartland Theatre Company, and I am hard pressed to find a more compelling embodiment of that mission than their current offering, Jennifer Blackmer’s award winning drama “Human Terrain.”

In 2006, the United States Army established the Human Terrain System, a support program intended to improve the military’s ability to understand the socio-cultural differences in the areas in which they were deployed. Blackmer’s compelling drama exposes both the promise and the failings of the program which officially ended operations in 2014.

Dr. Mabry Hoffman, an anthropologist and language specialist, finds herself under investigation following a tragic event in Fallujah, Iraq. Through a series of cleverly crafted flashbacks we learn that Mabry, while assigned to a military outfit, puts herself and her program at risk simply by befriending a local woman. Quite by chance, Mabry discovers that, like herself, the woman (Adiliah) has a 5-year-old son, and suddenly the perceived differences between the two gives way to the one thing that binds them: a mother’s fierce, unyielding love.

In sharp contrast, Mabry is ordered to follow military protocol, which includes a mandate to carry and master the use of a firearm. In addition, she is regularly subjected to soldiers who have been trained to identify and eliminate the enemy, including those who look like her new friend.

As war rages on around them, Mabry and Adiliah grow through their efforts to understand one another, and Mabry makes strides in helping the soldiers in her unit see that the “enemy” they’d been trained to hate were human beings, with families, and struggles, just like them. That is until a young man, hell bent on being a martyr, approaches them in the marketplace with a vest full of dynamite and a dead man’s switch.

Shaken in body and spirit, Mabry is haunted by the growing inner conflict she feels while trying to balance her sense of duty to her country and the men in her unit, and the emerging loyalty she feels for Adiliah.

Blackmer’s script is both powerful and complex, asking more questions than it answers, thus putting the onus on the audience to craft their own experience and reach their own conclusions. The raw, human dialogue is relatable and, thanks to intelligent direction from Sandra Zielinski, is delivered expertly by a top-notch cast.

Mindy Smith is riveting in her role as Dr. Mabry Hoffman. Smith layered her performance with grit and empathy, and her character’s journey toward self-discovery was profound.

Vicky Snyder, as Adiliah, is enigmatic and wise, displaying with perfection the conviction of her faith, and the strength of her principles.

Tania Arazi-Coambs is impressive in the challenging role of Kate, the investigator tasked with determining whether Mabry had in fact committed treasonous acts through her work with the HTS.

Dave Lemmon provides much-needed levity in his role as Sgt. Alford, Mabry's commanding officer. Lemmon is a skilled and thoughtful performer who is consistently relatable, whether he is barking military orders or pulling pints of beer.

Adam Alexander tugs at the heartstrings with his performance as the naïve young soldier, Cal Detty, an admirer of Mabry’s who hopes to be an anthropologist one day. His fellow soldier, Jake Harrison, was played with conviction by David Ward.

Noe Cornejo Herrara gives a powerful performance as would-be martyr Kemal. While his stage time was short, Herrara made sure it was unforgettable.

Curtis Trout provided a simple, flexible playing space that was enhanced by Robert Fulton’s lighting and sound design. I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the contribution of language and dialect coach, Martin Zebari. The performers’ efforts were seamless, and their lines were delivered with natural ease.

Please be advised that there are adult themes and language in this production, and it may not be appropriate for younger or more sensitive patrons.

Finally — as a reminder — for your safety, all actors are fully vaccinated, and wear masks onstage. The venue also requires all audience members to remain masked for the duration of the performance and has hand sanitizer readily available.

This timely production is one that should not be missed. It is a powerful reminder that despite what can appear to be overwhelming differences, we share a humanness that is irrefutable.

Stiller is a freelance writer who reviews plays for The Pantagraph.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0