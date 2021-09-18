On stage: Heartland's 'Tartuffe' a delightful return to live theater

After a lengthy pandemic-induced hiatus, the Heartland Theatre Company has opened its doors once more, much to the delight of artists, designers, practitioners and audiences alike. I confess, it felt good to be back in a theater!

For those who might be feeling apprehensive about attending a live performance, I can assure you that the venue has taken every precaution to provide a safe environment for both audiences and artists. All audience members are required to wear masks while in the theater. All actors have been vaccinated and wear clear face protectors on stage. The venue has installed the CDC-recommended MERV13 filter on the HVAC system and they have an ample supply of sanitizer readily available. In addition, the venue gets fully sanitized after each performance. For your protection, they’ve even suspended the distribution of their famous store-bought cookies, but have no fear, you can still enjoy Five Star bottled water during the intermission.

The company’s fall season begins with Moliere’s exquisite French comedy, “Tartuffe” or “The Imposter.” Written in 1664, this play was once considered so scandalous it was banned by King Louis the XIV because influential members of the church believed the play’s themes were antireligious. Spoiler alert — they aren’t.

Written in verse, the lines are arranged in rhyming couplets. Not to be confused with iambic pentameter, there is no structured rhythm that strains the ears. Relax and enjoy.

Orgon Pernelle and his mother have fallen under the spell of charismatic con-man Tartuffe, a spiritual guru who has, unbeknownst to his host, set his sights on acquiring Orgon’s considerable wealth. Through his skillful manipulation, Tartuffe has convinced Orgon that he should make no move without his guidance, and Orgon appears powerless to see anything but a divine being, sent by the heavens, to save his soul.

Orgon’s family does not share his enthusiasm. In fact, they are desperate to help Orgon see what they can clearly see — this man is up to no good.

Blinded with devotion, Orgon promises Tartuffe his daughter’s hand in marriage even though she is promised to another. Tartuffe, on the other hand has set his sights not on Orgon’s daughter, but on his wife, the lovely Elmire, who exhausts herself trying to avoid his advances. Their young son Damis observes the scoundrel and pleads with his father to see the truth, but the clever Tartuffe convinces Orgon that Damis is lying, causing the man to banish his own son and, in a show of good faith, sign over all his worldly possessions to the one he believes to be pure.

Just when it looks like there is no turning back from this nightmare, clever housemaid Dorine comforts the family and encourages them to take steps to expose the con man’s treachery before it’s too late.

Designer Robert Fulton provides an attractive and functional set enhanced by his sound and lighting design. Under the intelligent direction of Don LaCasse, this production showcases impressive performances by Brian Artman as Orgon and Aric Diamani as Tartuffe, with strong support from Kevin Paul Wickart as the wise Cleante, Kristi Zimmerman as Elmire, Kathleen Anne McCarty as Mariane and Lynda Rettick as Dorine.

Where: Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal When: Sept. 23-26, Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Evening performances at 7:30 p.m. Sundays at 2 pm. There will be two performances on Oct. 7, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Cost: General admission, $17; military and seniors, $15; students, $7 Running time: 1 hour, 45 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission

Tricia Stiller is a freelance writer who reviews plays for The Pantagraph.

