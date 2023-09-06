I think we all remember where we were the moment we heard that Al and Tipper Gore had “split the blanket,” as my grandmother would so euphemistically put it. What? Not so much? Well, heck, it’s possible if you were born after 1990, you’re probably asking, “Tipper who?”

So why do I bring up the former vice president and his barely memorable marital separation now? Because Al and Tipper were married for 40 years when they made the “mutually supportive decision” to separate in 2010. Yeah, 40 years. So, my question is: Is there ever a point in a marriage where it is “safe?” Put another way, it’s divorce-proof?

For Bill and Nancy, contently ensconced in their senior living community of Grand Horizons, that answer is decidedly “no.” They’ve got 50 years of “for better or worse” under their belts, and we’re barely five minutes into the play when both agree that throwing in the matrimonial towel is just fine by them.

In what may be the “Scenes From a Marriage” for a new post-pandemic age of anxiety, playwright Bess Wohl gives us “Grand Horizons,” her mostly comedic but sometimes serious meditation on love, lies and spousal longevity. The entertaining and amusing relationship rumination is playing through Sept. 16 at Heartland Theatre in Normal.

Rarely in plays is the premise so quickly deployed as it is here. Bill (Dean Brown) and Nancy (Lynda Rettick) detonate their divorce bombshell at the end of their evening table-setting ritual, which has been musically scored to TV sitcom perfection by sound designer Tony Reimer. All the music in the play is composed by Reimer, and it is simply a delight. As you can imagine, Bill and Nancy’s seemingly sensible decision (to them) hits a sour note when it comes to their two adult sons: Ben (Thomas Brown) and Brian (Jeff Ready), who make a beeline for Grand Horizons with Ben’s pregnant wife Jess (Connie Blick), who also happens to be a therapist.

Not surprisingly, the boys want answers. Older son Ben, the problem solver, announces with brash swagger, “We’re gonna figure this out.” Empathetic Brian begins asking his mom vaguely-worded questions probing for evidence of dementia — convinced that must be the only explanation for the breakup. Jess declares in her best therapist-speak that there is a lot to “unpack” here. She insists Bill and Nancy hold hands. “Now tell Bill what you want,” Jess urges her mother-in-law. “A divorce,” Nancy dryly replies.

Cyndee Brown’s direction is surefooted and enlightening. One can almost imagine her first reading of the play and its familial fallout themes and her confident utterance of, “Oh, I got this.” She teases exemplary performances from the “guest stars” of this sitcom-within-a-play. Newcomer Zachary Manahan plays Tommy, who’s been picked up at a bar by Brian. Their encounter goes from a possible hookup to a deal-breaking hangup in about 60 seconds. Manahan comedically zigs and zags as he senses Brian is into fantasy roleplaying, but Tommy just can’t figure out how to crack the code.

And then there is Carolyn Stucky as quirky Carla of Vista Court. It turns out Bill’s had a little action on the side for quite some time now. Nancy knows about Carla but has never met her. That issue is hilariously remedied at the beginning of the second act. Stucky has some terrific comedic timing and her explanation to Nancy of her “hands-free device” that “works just like a blender” — well, I’m not sure anyone will look at their KitchenAid appliance quite the same way again.

In theater, a “two hander” refers to a play or scenes where there are just two people. There is some very nice two-handed scene partner work in “Grand Horizons” — Ready and Manahan, Rettick and Ready, Stucky and Rettick. As an audience, we are “all in” on these scenes and we share the same uncomfortableness Brian has as his mom tells him intimate details of her life. He begs her to stop, but she refuses, saying, “No. You have to hear this. I will be a whole person to you.”

Heartland veteran Chad Lowell has designed the comfortable and inviting set. He’s incorporated his own ode to solving the puzzle of familial dysfunction into the apartment walls. I will admit a little disappointment with the set dressing, though. It seems a little decidedly downscale. Surely, a retired pharmacist and librarian could afford some better end tables. But perhaps that is a bone of contention for Nancy, too.

The play should definitely be considered rated “R” for language and adult situations. There are simulated gunshots, and a fog machine is briefly used. As for Al and Tipper, they’re both happily dating other people now — at least that’s what Wikipedia says.

