On stage: Heartland's 'A Shayna Maidel' presents a history of survivors

Years ago my teenage nephew went through a phase where he would half-sarcastically and half-seriously ask, “What am I supposed to do with that?” It was his response to some piece of information that disturbed him or upset the natural order of things in his mind. He wasn’t sure how to process the new revelation.

I don’t mean for this to sound glib because it’s not, but when it comes to the Holocaust, 80 years after the fact, I’m like a teenager asking, “What am I supposed to do with that?” I tuck it away in my mind, too incomprehensible to process, and then I see a play like Heartland Theatre’s latest production, "A Shayna Maidel," and it’s all opened up again and I don’t know (I will never know) “what to do with that.”

"A Shayna Maidel" by Barbara Lebow seems like such a timely selection. And it is. And it isn’t. The play itself is nearly 40 years old. It was likely selected by Heartland in 2019 for a season that never was, 2020-21. And yet, here we are in 2022, and Russia has attacked Ukraine under the incredulous justification that the country needs to be “denazified.” A country that, mind you, once had a population of over 2 million Jewish people. Timely, indeed.

And here we sit, with one fictional story of a Holocaust survivor, and we have to figure out “what to do with it” because it doesn’t matter if it’s real or if it’s fiction — once it’s been personalized, once we meet Luisa Penchenik (Hannah Artman), this is now far beyond a sobering history lesson. We’re invested.

It is 1946 and Luisa has, against all odds, survived the concentration camp and made her way to America where her father (Rich Tinaglia) and her sister Rose (Jacqueline Schwarzentraub) immigrated safely several years before. (Luisa and her mother had stayed behind due to Luisa’s scarlet fever.) For Luisa, loss and grief are now her everyday companions; they are as familiar as they are unwelcome. Rose longs to help her older sister, who she barely knows due to their age difference and upbringing.

Luisa remembers her Mama (Abby Scott), whose love was so immense, she refused to get out of her native Poland when she still had a chance. There is Luisa’s friend Hanna (Brenna Long), steadfast through it all. And then there is Duvid (Samuel James Willis), Luisa’s husband, who may have survived it all too. We just don’t know.

Director Marcia Weiss demonstrates an empathetic sympatico with Luisa’s challenge to work through her unimaginable past. Artman soars as Luisa, taking a role that could easily veer into the morose and showing us her grit and pluck that likely helped her survive the ordeal. Several of the actors speak Yiddish at times or have Yiddish/Polish accents when they speak English. That this production has a dialect coach (Connie De Veer), a Jewish song coach (Faye Nepon) and a language consultant (Morgan Rondinelli) is evident.

Scenic designer Chad Lowell proves, once again, that the Heartland stage can transport us to the most realistic places — we are in a 1946 New York City walk-up apartment. Every costumer dreams of dressing their actresses in the coolest vintage clothes. Opal Virtue does not disappoint in the array of dresses that Schwarzentraub models beautifully, complete with a period hairstyle of parted soft curls.

You will leave "A Shayna Maidel" unsure what to do with it, but you won’t regret that you took the leap into a chapter of history that produced some of the most remarkable survivors of our time.

IF YOU GO What: "A Shayna Maidel" Where: Heartland Theatre, 1110 Douglas St., Normal When: April 7-10; April 14-16. Matinees April 10 and 16. Cost: $17-$15 at heartlandtheatre.org Running time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission

