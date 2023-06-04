Good news! The wait is over! What “wait,” you say? That would be the COVID hiatus — the wait and “weight” of a pandemic that we hoped and prayed would eventually ebb and allow us some normalcy again. For Heartland Theatre’s 10-Minute Play Festival, playing through June 24, the two-year COVID chasm has now, at last, been fully spanned.

Last year’s theme was the 2020-delayed “The Campout,” and this year’s entry, the 20th annual, by the way, is the 2021-delayed theme of “The Waiting Room.” To say there was pent-up demand by some frustrated playwrights is a bit of understatement. Heartland received over 650 entries, blowing away any semblance of a previous record (something around 350, I think.)

As in past years, the play-reading committee has done an exceptional job of selecting a diverse field of finalists. One of the things Heartland does best is selecting themes for the festival; they are deliciously abundant with possibilities. We likely associate waiting rooms with some of the most banal moments of our lives and some of the most emotional. The latter is probably why the plays that I found the most exceptional were the ones that revolved around medical stories, two quite serious and one, well, not quite serious.

“The Choice,” by Dale Griffith Stamos and directed by Jason A. Vales, involves a son (Jayson Butler), a daughter (Audrey Sutton) and a mother (Lisa M. Howard) coming to terms with the wishes of an unseen father and husband. The honesty and relatability of the dialogue led me to believe there had to be parts of this story that were autobiographical to Stamos. The authenticity of the piece is gritty and raw. Newcomer Butler navigates the unenviable position of Frank, who along with his sister Lizzie, must guide their mom to accept realities that are too unreal for her to accept.

In “Weight,” by Chris Shaw Swanson and directed by Rich Tinaglia, we find ourselves in an ER waiting room with Laura (Brooke Moonan) and her son’s wrestling coach (Jared Cantrell), waiting to hear the prognosis for her son Luke, who collapsed into a coma while trying to “make weight” for a big match. The interplay of the two characters is taut and uncomfortable. Coach Miller tries multiple tacks — pithy sports platitudes, Luke’s personal responsibility, his love for all his “kids” (his athletes) — to shift his responsibility in Luke’s medical crisis, but Laura is relentless in refusing to let him off the hook. The play speaks to the larger question of accepting personal responsibility and, perhaps, the belief by some that such acquiescence is a sign of weakness.

On the lighter side, there is “What Happens on Monday,” by Benjamin Tyler Roberts and directed by Darlene Lloyd. In this play we meet a man of few words, Gil (Bruce Boeck), a newly hired janitor in a medical office. Early one morning he encounters Dr. Sheeves (Jennifer Maloy). She’s a driven Type-A who has hardly noticed Gil before. In her attempt to make small talk with him, however, she discovers he mistakenly started work on a Monday, when he was supposed to start on a Tuesday. To tell you any more would be to spoil the fun, but let me just say that, for my money, nobody does neuroses like Jen Maloy. She has great range, but I think Jen is at her best when she’s playing someone at her emotionally flummoxed wit’s end. It’s a joy to behold.

Lynda Rettick is the fourth director of the festival. She makes a fine debut on “What Happens in the Waiting Room,” by Daphne Macy and “That’s the Worst Part,” by Katie Lee, although I have to admit I found myself oddly detached from the Lee work. Certainly my gender has something to do with it — the play is about invitro fertilization — but there’s no frame of reference given to us as to who these women are. The playwright herself simply titles the three characters “women.” Rettick is to be commended on her blocking of “Worst Part,” though. She does a terrific job of playing to all sides of Heartland’s challenging thrust stage.

The night I saw the festival, two of the playwrights were in attendance — Swanson (“Weight”) and Sean Abley, who wrote “Next Up,” a clever little conceptualization of what Reincarnation Central might look like out there in the ether. There is one Illinoisan in the bunch — William R. Boersma of Skokie — who wrote “This Baby.” Roy van Hooydonk of Ottawa, Canada, won with his work “The Good Old Days.”

The 10-Minute Play Festival should be considered PG for strong language.

Another sign that the pandemic has truly waned — Heartland is no longer requiring audience members to wear masks. Hurrah!

IF YOU GO What: The Waiting Room: 2023 10-Minute Play Festival Where: Heartland Theatre, 1110 Douglas St., Normal When: 7:30 p.m. June 8-10, 15-17 & 22-24; matinees at 2 p.m. June 11 & June 24 Cost: $15-$17, heartlandtheatre.org Running time: 1 hours and 45 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission

