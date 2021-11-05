On stage: 'Elf The Musical' kicks off holiday season

“Elf The Musical,” which opens this weekend at the Community Players Theatre, kicks off the very beginning of the holiday season with a cheerful bang. Based on the popular movie starring Will Farrell, Zooey Deschanel and James Caan, this energetic cast of 30 puts their own spin on this modern-day Christmas classic.

Santa Claus, played with warmth, humor and sincerity by Samuel James Willis, informs the largest of his elves, Buddy, that he is not an elf at all — he’s human.

Buddy is shocked to learn that he was orphaned as a baby, and that he crawled into Santa’s bag of toys one Christmas Eve and was mistakenly taken back to The North Pole, where Santa and Mrs. Claus took him in and raised him.

Buddy also learns that his biological father, Walter Hobbs (played in this show by John W. Hurney), is alive and lives in New York City, and that he’s is on the “naughty list” — meaning he no longer believes in Santa. Buddy sets off for New York to find his family and set things right.

Life for the innocent and trusting Buddy is befuddling when he first meets his father and is rejected. Buddy is then removed from his father’s office by security guards and deposited at “The North Pole” at Macy’s.

Buddy is appalled by the store Santa, saying he sits “on a throne of lies.” On a more positive side, he meets Jovie, a seasonal elf who believes that one must lower their expectations in life to avoid disappointment. Buddy will have none of that attitude, and makes good on his vow to bring back belief in the spirit of Christmas.

Scott Myers directs this love letter to Christmas with just the right alchemy of sincerity and fun. Aidan Richardson as Buddy’s brother Michael, and Jess Sheetz as Emily Hobbs, give solid vocal performances and are very endearing as they totally accept Buddy into their family from the get-go.

Jessa Hendricker simply shines as Buddy’s love Jovie. And Joseph “Joey” M. Fatigante knocks it out of the park as Buddy with his infectious enthusiasm, making seeing “Elf” a great way to welcome the holiday season.

Weiss is a freelance writer who reviews plays for The Pantagraph.

